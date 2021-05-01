Gwinnett County commissioners are launching a new body to evaluate the county's environmental sustainability needs both now and in the future.
The new five-member Gwinnett County Sustainability Commission will be required to produce at least one annual report that looks at Gwinnett's sustainability practices and programs and makes recommendations for the future. Those recommendations would include infrastructure needs and how feasible proposed approaches to sustainability would be. It would also look at the quality of life and possible economic benefits and impacts from sustainability practices.
The commission will also be tasked with handling public education and outreach concerning sustainability issues, as well as ways that the community can reduce its impact on the environment.
“Engaging residents to review our sustainability practices and programs and make recommendations for further actions will support our goal to maintain the Gwinnett Standard of being an environmental leader among local governments in Georgia,” County Commissioner Ben Ku said.
Each member of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will get to appoint a person to sit on the Gwinnett County Sustainability Commission. County commissioners accept applications to serve on Gwinnett's various boards and commissions at GCGA.us/ApplyToServe.
