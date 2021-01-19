Gwinnett County is preparing to launch an 11-member Police Citizens Advisory Board that will guide the county’s police department as it adapts its policies and practices to meet the needs of the community.
County commissioners voted to adopt a resolution to establish the board, which has been on the drawing board for months, at their meeting on Tuesday. Although the resolution was voted on this week, it does not go into effect until Feb. 1.
“Strengthening community and police relations requires an understanding of the community dynamics and building individual connections between community members and their law enforcement agencies,” Gwinnett County Police Chief Brett West told commissioners on Tuesday. “It is our belief that the creation of the Gwinnett County Police Citizens Advisory Board is in the best interest of our community.”
Although the county’s 2021 budget did leave some leeway for new commissioners to find projects of their own to do this year, the citizens advisory board was actually something specifically put in the budget by former commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash.
Documents included in the agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting show the idea for the board came out of transition of power planning that the commission began last July, which was in the aftermath of protests of the deaths of people such as George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Breonna Taylor during encounters with police in other jurisdictions.
“I’d like to thank staff for putting this together and working, particularly with Commissioner (Marlene) Fosque, on this for the last several months and I’d like to thank the board for our good discussion on this over the past few weeks,” Commissioner Ben Ku said after the resolution was presented at a work session on Tuesday morning.
County documents show the board will be expected to offer input to county officials about policing policies, practices and training programs.
It will also have to hold public meetings where issues surrounding police matters are discussed, recommend initiatives for community outreach and maintain a partnership between the community and the police department.
“The goal of the Gwinnett County Police Citizen Advisory Board is to assist the Gwinnett county Police Department by collaborating with the community in the implementation and sustainment of reforms that improve community-oriented policing practices, transparency, professionalism, accountability, community inclusion, fairness, effectiveness and public trust while taking into account national standards, best practices, current and emerging research and community expectations,” West told commissioners.
Each member of the commission will get to appoint one member of the board. The advisory panel’s membership will also include one alumnae of the Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy; one member of the Gwinnett Chamber’s board of directors; one member of the Gwinnett County Bar Association’s Criminal Defense Section; one member of the Gwinnett Technical College Student Government Association; one member appointed by View Point Health; and one member who will be appointed by the Gwinnett cities who are included in the Gwinnett Police Services District.
The county’s police chief, or a designee, will serve as an ex-officio member of the board.
