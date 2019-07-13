Anyone who uses Gwinnett County’s court website to check on cases may notice something different the next time they visit the site.
Clerk of Courts Richard T. Alexander Jr. announced his office recently launched a new online search “portal” at www.gwinnettcourts.com which is designed to match up with the new Odyssey case management system that the clerk’s office has begun using.
County officials said the new portal is still under development and additional information will become available as the implementation of the Odyssey system continues. The new search feature is available for the court’s main web page.
Odyssey is a system created by Tyler Technologies.