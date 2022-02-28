Gwinnett County's two-week COVID-19 case rate remains above 100 cases per 100,000 residents, but it is continuing to fall closer and closer to being in only the double-digits.
The count's two-week rate, as of Monday afternoon, was 135 new cases per 100,000 resident, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That's a decline of nearly 100 cases from what the rate was one-week earlier on Feb. 21, when the two-week rate sat at 228 cases per 100,000 residents.
Gwinnett's seven-day case average, as of Monday, was 69.9 cases per day.
There has been a total of 172,905 COVID-19 cases reported in Gwinnett County over the last two years. There have also been 1,664 confirmed deaths, 109 probable deaths and 7,328 hospitalizations attributed to COVID in the county since March 2020.
Statewide, Georgia's two-week case rate is 157 cases per 100,000 residents and its seven-day average is 937.1 cases per day.
There has been a total of 1.91 million COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020.
There have also been 29,726 confirmed deaths, 5,689 probable deaths, 107,654 hospitalizations and 15,387 ICU admissions attributed to COVID that have been reported in the state over the last two years.
On the vaccination front, 63% of Gwinnettians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 58% are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 63% of Georgians have received at least one dose, but only 55% of the state's residents are fully vaccinated.
