Gwinnett County's two-week new case rate has fallen to its lowest point since last July as new reports of cases continue to decline after the Omicron-related spike seen earlier this year.
The rate dropped below 50 cases per 100,000 residents on Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's data. The rate continued to decline through Friday, when the rate was down to 41 new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.
That's the lowest the two-week rate has been since July 12, 2021, when the Delta variant was beginning to emerge.
It's still a little ways off from the low point seen on June 21 and June 22 last year, when the rate was down to 27 cases per 100,000 residents in Gwinnett, however.
Unfortunately, Gwinnett County's seven-day case average started to show an upward trend as the week went on. On Tuesday, it was 23.4 cases per day, but that was the last day the seven-day average showed a decline.
The seven-day average was 24.9 cases per day on Wednesday. It then went up to 25.6 cases per day on Thursday. On Friday, the average was 29.1 cases per day.
In all, there have been 173,593 COVID-19 cases reported in Gwinnett County since March 2020. There have also been 1,711 confirmed deaths, 109 probable deaths and 7,437 hospitalizations reported in the county since then.
Statewide, there have been 1.92 million COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia since the pandemic began two years ago. There have also been 30,684 confirmed deaths, 5,823 probable deaths, 109,542 hospitalizations and 15,639 ICU admissions reported across the state since March 2020.
Georgia's two-week new case rate was 75 cases per 100,000 residents as of Friday. The state's seven-day average on Friday was 599.9 cases per day. As was the case in Gwinnett, the state's seven-day average was significantly higher at the end of the week than it was on Tuesday, but the state average fluctuated a little bit along the way.
It was 538.9 cases per day on Tuesday. The average was then 557.3 cases per day on Wednesday. Then it was 550.7 cases per day on Thursday.
On the vaccine front, DPH reported that 63% of Gwinnett residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 58% are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 63% of all Georgians have received at least one vaccine dose and 56% are fully vaccinated against the disease, according to state health officials.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.