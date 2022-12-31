Turmoil in Gwinnett County Public Schools
The last 12 months have been rough for Gwinnett County Public Schools staff, students and parents particularly because of discipline issues.
The district's Teacher of the Year, Lee Allen, announced at the end of the 2021-2022 school year that he was leaving to take a job in another school system largely because of discipline issues. That was just the prelude to a series of issues that arose in the fall 2022 semester, however.
The county's school board implemented a controversial new discipline policy that emphasizes restorative justice practices over the summer.
Over the course of the fall semester, however, there were reports of increased numbers of fights at several schools, a Shiloh High School student fired a gun at school just after classes ended one day, a Norcross High School student was shot and killed just off campus during school hours, a Grayson High School student used a box cutter to slash a fellow student during a fight and a Discovery High School student attacked their teacher among other issues.
District leaders have admitted the rollout of the new discipline policy was flawed, including a lack of training for staff. Ultimately, GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts announced in December that the district will put restorative practices on hold so teachers can get training needed to carry out the practices.
Republicans, Democrats in Gwinnett's legislative delegation fight over county commission redistricting
The year began with a battle in Gwinnett County's legislative delegation over how the county commission district map should be redrawn.
Democrats supported a map proposed by county commissioners after a series of public meetings while GOP members of the delegation wanted the map redrawn to guarantee their party would pick up one seat on the commission, and used their party's control of the Georgia General Assembly to get their way.
Gwinnett Democrats denounced the move and accused Republicans of racist motivations.
That new map forced Commissioner Marlene Fosque, a Democrat and the county's first African-American commissioner, to run for re-election in a heavily Republican leaning district. She lost to Republican Matthew Holtkamp in November.
County's school board moved to nonpartisan elections
Another controversial move in the Georgia General Assembly in 2022 was a bill that Sen. Clint Dixon introduced to move Gwinnett's school board to nonpartisan elections that would be held every other year in May.
Democrats tried to push back against the effort, arguing it was done to suppress Democrats in the school board elections. Democrats had taken the majority on the county school board after the 2020 election.
The first nonpartisan school election was held in May. School Board Member Steve Knudsen won re-election while Adrienne Simmons won a runoff election to fill the seat that School Board Member Everton Blair is vacating this weekend.
Lawrenceville Police Department mired in sexual harassment scandal
The year began with news that an investigation into the Lawrenceville Police Department had revealed instances of sexual harassment and the existence of a 'good old boys' system that had been in place in the department for years.
A male captain was accused of making crude comments to a female captain. The department's police chef at the time, Tim Wallis, was also accused of telling the female captain that she was dressed "like a Hooters girl" on one occasion. Other accusations included people who were not employed by the city trying to exert influence on operations.
Wallis and the male captain each left the police department amid the scandal. After a search that went on for several months, John Mullin was hired to be the new chief. He was sworn in to the position in December.
Stacey Abrams calls Georgia 'worst state' to live in during Gwinnett Democrats gala
Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was haunted throughout he summer and fall by a remark she made at the Gwinnett Democrats Bluetopia Gala fundraiser in May.
During a speech, Abrams called Georgia the "worst state to live" because of quality of life issues such as maternal mortality rates. The comment, which Abrams later admitted was not phrased well, became national news and came up in a few campaign ads against her from the summer to the general election in November.
Abrams lost to Gov. Brian Kemp in the Nov. 8 general election.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath defeats U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in 7th Congressional District primary
One of the byproducts of the congressional redistricting in 2021 was U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath's decision to jump from the sixth Congressional District, which she had represented for two terms, and run against fellow Democrat, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, for Bourdeaux's 7th Congressional District seat in 2022.
The race was between McBath, Bourdeaux and State Rep. Donna McLeod for the Democratic nomination. Ultimately, McBath won the Democratic nomination in May and later defeated Republican Mark Gonsalves in the general election.
Gwinnett library leaders warn service, staff cuts could happen without funding increase
Gwinnett County Public Library System Executive Director Charles Pace had a dire warning for the public in June: The system would have to make staffing and service cuts in 2023 if its funding was not increased. Raises were approved by the library board early in the year to retain staff, but the cuts were a possibility because there was not enough funding to maintain those raises.
The issue ultimately became moot because Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson included the requested increase in the county's 2023 budget.
Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter dies after cancer battle
Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter was a two-time breast cancer survivor by the time she was elected in 2020.
The disease persisted, however, and Porter ultimately lost her long battle with it in the spring.
Porter died in May, nearly a year and a half after she took office and became Gwinnett County's first Black tax commissioner. She was succeeded by Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner Denise Mitchell.
Corrections Officer Scott Riner killed outside corrections facility
Gwinnett County's law enforcement community was shocked after Corrections Officer Scott Riner was fatally shot in the parking lot of the county's corrections center in Lawrenceville on Dec. 13.
Riner was shot, allegedly by Yahya Abdulkadir, as he was walking from his car to his job on the morning of his death. Abdulkadir was arrested within days of Riner's death.
Riner was laid to rest days before Christmas.
Attorney murdered and office set on fire, client's ex-husband charged
Gwinnett's legal community got a shock of its own in December after attorney Doug Lewis was fatally shot at his Lawrenceville office, which was also set on fire on Dec. 7.
Lawrenceville police arrested Allen Tayeh and charged him with Lewis' murder. Tayeh is the ex-husband of a woman that Lewis represented in a divorce.
Gwinnett Place Mall redevelopment, equity plans unveiled
Gwinnett County residents got to see what the future of the Gwinnett Place Mall property in 2022, and it appears redevelopment will include a mix of housing, retail, community services and highlighting the county's diversity.
Separate plans, one focused on redevelopment and another centered on ensuring new development is equitable, were presented in the past year and produced similar results about what the community wants to see at the former mall property. The idea is called "Global Villages" in the redevelopment plan.
Gwinnett Police K9 Kai shot
While he was helping his human counterparts apprehend a suspect, Gwinnett County Police K9 Kai ended up getting shot in late May.
Kai was rushed to an animal hospital in the Buford area, where he spend nearly a month recovering form his wounds. He experienced a setback over the summer and one of his legs had to be amputated.
Local, state officials break ground on Rowen
The Rowen development in eastern Gwinnett has drawn a lot of attention since it was announced in 2020, but it reached a major milestone in December when Rowen and Gwinnett County officials were joined by Gov. Brian Kemp to break ground on the knowledge community development.
rowen is a nearly 2,000-acre project that is expected to generate about 100,000 new jobs over the next few decades. It's drawn comparisons to the Research Triangle in North Carolina and will heavily focus on research in the areas of agriculture, the environment and medicine.
