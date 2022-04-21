(Left to right): Radloff Middle School Principal Jennifer Callahan and special education teacher Celia Ayenesazan celebrates with Georgia United Credit Union Business Development Officer Leigh Gant. Radloff Middle School has been named a 2022 grant recipient for the 2022 Georgia United Foundation program and will receive a school facility makeover this summer.
Radloff Middle School has a new sensory room at the school thanks to a School Crashers grant from the Georgia United Foundation in partnership with Georgia Credit Union.
The Duluth school was one of five to receive the grant. School Crashers is one of the foundation’s largest community service programs that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover.
The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff.
“We are looking forward to serving our communities and strengthening our school systems through the eighth annual School Crashers program,” said Debbie Smith, president and CEO of Georgia United Credit Union. “The Georgia United Foundation, credit union team members, generous donors, community partners and volunteers make this a fun community service event, where we provide inspiring learning spaces for the students, faculty and staff. We want the students to be proud of their school and motivated to learn when they return in the fall.”
Radloff Middle is a Title I school that serves more than 500 students each year with 16% of those students receiving special education services.
Radloff’s existing sensory room space is worn out and not functioning as needed for the students, school officials said.
“The School Crashers and Mohawk Flooring grants will focus on creating a space that will accommodate the students developmental and social-emotional needs for them to be successful in academics,” a press release from the Georgia United Foundation said. “In addition, an innovative piece of this project will incorporate the peer buddy/student ambassadors from the general education population with the students in the special education program.
“This initiative will forge life-changing relationships filled with empathy amongst both the special education and general education students creating an inclusive environment.”
Now in its ninth year, the Georgia United Foundation School Crashers program has positively impacted 38,530 children across 58 schools by creating inspiring learning spaces and facility improvements valued at over $1,600,000. Funding for the program is provided by the Georgia United Foundation and generous donations made by community partners.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.