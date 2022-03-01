Workers at the Project Reset 2.0 call center process information from calls about the rental assistance program in this April 2021 file photo. The program is receiving an additional $25 million in federal funding to continue supporting its efforts to help people in need of rental and utility payment assistance.
Gwinnett County’s Project RESET 2.0 rental and utility assistance program is getting an additional $25 million in federal funding to help Gwinnettians who are struggling to afford their housing because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy.
The federal funding is coming to Gwinnett from the Emergency Rental Assistance program, according to U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s office. Project RESET was launched by Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque, Chief Magistrate Kristina Hammer Blum and HomeFirst Gwinnett Executive Director Matt Elder in 2020 to help local residents as businesses were temporarily closing or reducing staffing as the pandemic cut into their business revenues and operations.
It evolved to become Project RESET 2.0 in 2021.
“I am very proud of the work Project RESET 2.0 has done in Gwinnett,” Bourdeaux said in a statement. “Where other communities have struggled to get this much-needed assistance out the door, we have worked together in Gwinnett to create a program that is a national model for helping families get the aid they need to stay in their homes.”
Project RESET 2.0 brings together county government officials as well as HomeFirst Gwinnett, Gwinnett Magistrate and United Way of Greater Atlanta officials. The program provides rental assistance, utility assistance and internet service relief to renters who became housing insecure during the pandemic and has, so far, helped 13,614 Gwinnettians and 4,984 households. An assistance center opened at One Justice Square in Lawrenceville last year.
The program has distributed nearly $47 million to help Gwinnett families stay in their homes and the additional federal funding will enable the program to continue helping families through at least the end of September 2022. Renters or landlords can apply for funds from the program.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
