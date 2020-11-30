Sam Bolt gave his best pitch to sell a nine-foot-tall Christmas tree to a family that stopped by the Buy A Tree, Change a Life Christmas tree lot at Neighborhood Church in Buford on Saturday night.
The wife had been unsure about the Fraser fir tree. It had a slightly unusual tree because it had a larger than normal number of pine cones growing on it, but it was a large tree.
And, Bolt was determined to sell it. He kept trying to win the wife over, twirling the tree around so she could see the whole thing as he made pitch after pitch.
"This tree needs a home, it's a nice fat tree," Bolt, the lot's co-director, told the woman.
The Neighborhood Church's Buy A Tree, Change A Life lot has sold hundreds of trees through this weekend. It started with 495 trees and steady sales whittled that number down to only a few dozen trees left by Sunday morning with several families coming by that morning to look through and buy what was left.
There were about 22 trees left to be sold on Monday.
"We unloaded the trees (the morning of Nov. 21), the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and we began selling literally right off the truck," lot co-director Craig Cothern said. "We've developed quite a base of followers around the local community, which is great for us because the church in and of itself, part of our mission is about winning the neighborhood, loving the neighborhood and being supporters of our community.
"It's not just about raising money for us, it's about community outreach as well."
On Black Friday alone, the lot sold 130 trees. The next day, another 93 trees were sold and the church came a few hundred dollars short on that day of having back-to-back days where at least $10,000 was raised in a single day. Forty-two trees were sold on Sunday, when rain curtailed the number of people stopping by the lot.
In addition to the trees, the church was selling ornaments made from left over pieces of the tree trunks with images and messages wood burned on them, as well as wood planks with messages burned on the wood with a laser as well as wreaths made from cut off branches.
Orders for the personalized signs and ornaments will still be taken until the week before Christmas by sending an email to craig@cothern.org.
Friday was the highest grossing day in the six years that the Neighborhood Church has participated in Buy A Tree, Change A Life, its lot directors said, with about $13,000 raised in that one day alone.
"This year ... if we sell out as we suspect we will, we're on tap to raise a little over $51,000," Cothern said.
The lot, which was open for its sixth year last week, is unique among the many tree lots that open up every holiday season in Gwinnett because 100% of its proceeds go to charities. It is part of a nationwide network of Buy A Tree, Change a Life Christmas tree lots that operate out of churches.
"Nothing is kept here at the church whatsoever," Cothern said. "We give it all away."
The Neighborhood Church gets local sponsors to help cover the costs of buying the trees from a farm in Boone, N.C. and transporting them to Buford. McMichael and Gray PC and Infinite Home serve as presenting sponsors with other companies, including longtime sponsor Peggy Slappey Properties, serving as lot sponsors.
As a result of those sponsorships, 50% of the proceeds from every tree sold goes to Buy A Tree, Change A Life's national charity, People for Care and Learning, while the remaining 50% goes to three local charities: Home of Hope women's and children's shelter, Street Grace and Obria Medical Clinics.
"It's fulfilling to know you're making a difference," Cothern said. "It's not about any of our people. It's about serving and making a difference in people's lives."
Bolt said he became involved in the church because of the Christmas tree program. Six years ago, his family didn't attend the church.
That changed after they came to the lot to buy a tree.
"My first interaction here with this church was at this Christmas tree lot and my family are now members of this church," Bolt said. "My wife is the director of the children's ministry and I'm the co-director of the Christmas tree lot."
Many people who came to the lot on Saturday and Sunday were first time customers of the lot, although they said they'd been aware of the lot in the past.
Buford resident Danielle Kyser said she normally doesn't buy her Christmas tree until the first weekend in December, and the church's lot has traditionally been sold out of trees by that time. This year, however, her son is playing in a sports tournament during the first weekend in December so she decided to get the family tree a week early.
That allowed her to pick a tree from the church's lot for the first time ever.
"I've seen them every year, but usually, when I get to buy a tree ... they're sold out so I know they go quickly," Kyser said.
Buford resident Marco Jones came to the lot Saturday night with his wife and their three daughters and picked out a 9-foot tree. Jones said the family always gets a live tree and they had already tried a different tree lot before deciding to give the church's lot a try.
"My wife has been trying to get me to come here every year, but every time we decided to look, they'd been sold out," Jones said. "But, now we'll be buying them from here every year."
Customers said they like the fact that the proceeds from the Christmas tree sales go to local charities.
"I think that's incredible to be able to donate back to the community that way and to have all of these sponsors," Kyser said.
Jones said, "That's awesome, especially in today's time with everything that's going on, we still have people who are willing (to help)."
Auburn resident Raymond Beal visited the lot Sunday morning with his wife and their three young sons and bought a 7-foot tree. Beal works for Allsouth Sprinkler, which is one of the lot sponsors.
Beal, like Kyser and Jones, applauded the church for donating the proceeds to charity.
"I think it's amazing, supporting local people, especially children," he said.
And as for that family that Bolt was trying to sell a tree to on Saturday night, they didn't buy the tree but they did buy a wreath.
The fat tree did eventually find its home, however. In addition to the tree they bought for their home, the Beal family also bought the larger tree with plans to place in the back of their truck as a backdrop for their holiday family photos.
