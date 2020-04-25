Eastside Medical Center nurse Terry Khachadourian and other members of the hospital staff tried to hold back the tears Tuesday night, but it ultimately proved futile.
Dozens of police officers, deputies, state patrolmen, firefighters and EMS paramedics turned on their sirens and lights outside the hospital. Khachadourian, who was the charge nurse at the hospital Tuesday night, said hospital staff members found it overwhelming, but it wasn't until the last first responder left that the water works really began.
"(He) got on his speaker and said 'Thank you and God bless,' and I think that's when we all pretty much lost it," said Khachadourian, who has been a nurse for 43 years. "I've just never heard that because it's usually for somebody else, not the nurses and I think we all just got cold chills. I can't put into words the feeling that we all felt."
Red, Blue and You — an organization that traditionally puts the spotlight on law enforcement, EMS paramedics and firefighters — turned the tables this past week and got the first responders to come out and show support for the nurses and doctors working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic in Gwinnett County.
"It was an idea that we needed to do something for our nurses, doctors and support teams, and (Gwinnett County Police) Chief Deputy Brett West coordinated it with all of the law enforcement (and) fire departments, EMS and highway patrol," Red, Blue and You founder Raymer Sale said.
They were at Eastside Hospital on Tuesday night, and at Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Northside Hospital Duluth on Wednesday night. They also did a drive-by tribute to staff at Northside Joan Glancy in Duluth. In addition to turning their lights on, several participating first responders also had "Thank You" signs on their patrol vehicles.
Sale said there were at least 50 public safety vehicles that showed up at each hospital this week to pay tribute to the health care workers. Pizza that was donated by Little Caesars was also given to the staffs at the hospitals.
"During this coronavirus event, these folks have been working long hours, putting themselves in harm's way," Sale said. "Our first responders, the police, fire and so on down the line do this every day, put themselves on the frontline, but our medical personnel have had to sacrifice time with family, put themselves in harm's way and work long hours to make sure that the people who have come down with the coronavirus are treated (and) those that have other illnesses are treated so we thought it would be a good idea to say 'Thank You.'"
Sale also said he plans to do something to recognize the health care workers when the annual Red, Blue and You event is held in November.
Health care providers said they appreciated the gesture.
Eastside CEO Trent Lind echoed Khachadourian's sentiments about the overwhelming nature of seeing the first responders outside the hospital, flashing their lights in solidarity with the healthcare workers during the outbreak.
"For us, it's very uplifting to see how much the community recognizes the contributions of Eastside and of our care givers here on the frontline battling this really challenging virus," Lind said. "We're here 24/7 really day in and day out just really focused on the patients, focused on responding to this event and doing the best we can to create a safe environment for our patients, for our staff and for our physicians.
"And, to have the community come out and respond in that way, especially being it was a group of peers that we see quite often throughout the community that are also first responders out there recognizing our team for all of the work they're doing and all the other healthcare workers for the great commitment they're making to support our community was just uplifting."
