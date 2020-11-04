It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least on the Lawrenceville square.
Gwinnett County's Christmas tree arrived on Tuesday, and was set up in its traditional spot in front of the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse.
The 35-foot Norway Spruce came from the North Carolina mountains, and was set up Tuesday so county staff can begin decorating it. The tree will be featured in Gwinnett County's 33rd Annual "Lighting of the Tree" ceremony, which will have a different presentation this year due to the pandemic.
It will be lit during a virtual ceremony, which will be pre-recorded and previewed on the county’s social media channels, website and TV Gwinnett on Thanksgiving Day. The tree will be on display to the public throughout the holiday season.
