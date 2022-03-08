Gwinnett County commissioners take up business at a meeting in this file photo from February 2021. The Board of Commissioners is set to hold a rare joint meeting with the Gwinnett County Planning Commission on Saturday to discuss 'general land use and zoning.'
Gwinnett County's Board of Commissioners and Planning Commission are planning to hold a rare joint meeting this weekend.
County officials announced on Tuesday that the two boards are slated to meet with each other at 9 a.m. on Saturday to discuss "general land use and zoning." The meeting will take place at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center, which is located at 2020 Clean Water Way in Buford.
No votes are set to be taken at the meeting.
Land use was one of the topics county commissioners discussed during their recent strategic planning retreat in Athens.
The county commission approved the 2040 Unified Plan — which governs land use and zoning in the county until the late 2020s — in October 2018. The commission's entire membership has changed since then, however.
Some commissioners expressed an interest, during the recent strategic planning retreat, in taking a new look at the county's land use and zoning plans.
Since the 2040 plan was adopted, several factors — beyond the makeup of the Board of Commissioners — have changed, which can affect land use plans in at least parts of the Gwinnett.
For starters, Gwinnett voters have twice rejected referendums on transit expansion, and the county is now beginning to take a new look at transit and transportation planning for Gwinnett.
The county has also purchased most of Gwinnett Place Mall. County officials announced the massive Rowen research-oriented development in eastern Gwinnett as well.
Gwinnett is also in the process of unpacking the results of a recent housing study and looking at how that study's findings could influence housing plans and strategies.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
