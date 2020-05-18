A new principal for Baggett Elementary School in Lawrenceville was named and the Gwinnett County Board of Education also tapped Monica Batiste to serve as Interim Associate Superintendent of Human Resources and Talent Management during the board's monthly meeting last week.
Mitch Green is the new principal at Baggett Elementary School. He served as an assistant principal in Gwinnett for nearly nine years, and has worked for the past year as the Director of Student Language and Learning Services for Academia Cotopaxi in Quito, Ecuador.
He takes over at Baggett for Charlotte Sadler, who has retired. Green will take over at his new school on July 1.
Batiste, who serves as the district’s Executive Director of Human Resources Staffing, moves to her new role as the result of Frances Davis assuming her previous half-time position. Davis had stepped in to serve as Associate Superintendent in October of 2019 when Dr. Linda Anderson went out on medical leave.
