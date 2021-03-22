Eleven defendants, including a Norcross woman, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States in a mortgage fraud scheme spanning more than four years, the Department of Justice said.
The scheme resulted in the approval of more than 100 mortgages based on fabricated documents and false information. Many of the loans are insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA,) resulting in claims being paid for mortgages that have defaulted, the DOJ said.
Stephanie Hogan, 57, of Norcross was one of the 11 who pleaded guilty.
“These defendants brazenly manipulated the real estate lending process by using their knowledge of the system,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said. “Mortgage fraudsters threaten the soundness of the real estate market in our community and divert critical resources away from those borrowers who properly qualify for loans.
"Rooting out bad actors who attempt to abuse the system for their own personal gain makes the mortgage lending system safer and fairer for everyone.”
According to Erskine, the charges, and other information presented in court: The defendants participated in a conspiracy in which homebuyers and real estate agents submitted fraudulent loan applications to induce mortgage lenders to fund mortgages.
Erskine said listing agents Eric Hill and Robert Kelske represented a major nationwide homebuilder and helped more than 100 homebuyers who were looking to buy a home, but who were unqualified to obtain a mortgage, commit fraud. The agents instructed the homebuyers as to what type of assets they needed to claim to have in the bank, and what type of employment and income they needed to submit in their mortgage applications.
Hill and Kelske then coordinated with multiple document fabricators, including defendants Fawziyyah Connor and Hogan, who altered the homebuyers’ bank statements to inflate their assets and to create bank entries reflecting false direct deposits from an employer selected by the real estate agent.
The document fabricators also generated fake earnings statements that matched the direct deposit entries to make it appear that the homebuyer was employed, and earning income, from a fake employer. Other participants in the scheme then acted as employment verifiers and responded to phone calls or emails from lenders to falsely verify the homebuyers’ employment.
Defendants Jerod Little, Renee Little, Maurice Lawson, Todd Taylor, Paige McDaniel and Donald Fontenot acted as employment verifiers. Hill and Kelske coordinated the creation and submission of the false information so that the lies to the lenders were consistent.
In another aspect of the scheme, real estate agent Anthony Richard falsely claimed to represent homebuyers as their selling agent in order to receive commissions from the home sales. In reality, Richard had never even met the homebuyers he claimed to represent.
To avoid detection, he often notified closing attorneys that he would be unable to attend the closing and sent wire instructions for the receipt of his commissions, the DOJ said. When Richard received his unearned commissions, he kicked back the majority of the commissions to Hill or Kelske for enabling him to be added to the deal, keeping a small share for his role in the scheme.
The following defendants have pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States:
• Hill, 50, of Tyrone.
• Kelske, 52, of Smyrna.
• Connor, 41, of Tyrone.
• Hogan, 57, of Norcross.
• Jerod Little, 42, of McDonough.
• Renee Little, 33, of McDonough.
• Lawson, 36, of Powder Springs.
• Taylor, 54, of Fairburn.
• McDaniel, 49, of Stockbridge.
• Fontenot, 52, of Locust Grove.
• Richard, 44, of Locust Grove.
The defendants have agreed to pay restitution to the victims of their conspiracy, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which insures many of the residential mortgages in the United States, the DOJ said.
Sentencing hearings have been set for the defendants before U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen.
