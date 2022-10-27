The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and the Georgia Foundation for Early Care + Learning have named their six finalists for Georgia’s Early Childhood Educators of the Year for 2022-2023 and a Lawrenceville woman is one of them.
The program, which started last year, recognizes outstanding early education teachers of children ages birth to preschool with an Infant Teacher of the Year (0-18 months), Toddler Teacher of the Year (15-36 months), and Preschool Teacher of the Year (36-48 months).
Finalists in the Infant Category are DiAnne Coggins from The Learning Village in College Park, and Mary Williams from Kid’s Express Learning Center in Hawkinsville.
Finalists in the Toddler Category are Elianne Aguilera from Eli’s Academy in Lawrenceville and Janet Thompson from The Right Start Early Learning Center II in Palmetto.
Finalists in the Preschool Category are Ashley Langley from The Waseca School in Athens and Tierra Faulcon from Faulcon Prep Academy in Smyrna.
Each finalist will receive $500 from the Georgia Foundation for Early Care + Learning. Three winners will be announced in December. They will each receive $3,000 for their personal use, $2,000 for a classroom makeover, and up to $2,500 for their school to cover travel costs and stipends for substitute teachers as the teacher fulfills their duties as Georgia’s Early Childhood Educators of the Year.
