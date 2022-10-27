The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and the Georgia Foundation for Early Care + Learning have named their six finalists for Georgia’s Early Childhood Educators of the Year for 2022-2023 and a Lawrenceville woman is one of them.

The program, which started last year, recognizes outstanding early education teachers of children ages birth to preschool with an Infant Teacher of the Year (0-18 months), Toddler Teacher of the Year (15-36 months), and Preschool Teacher of the Year (36-48 months).