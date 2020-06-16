Gwinnett County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in her 30's at an apartment complex in unincorporated Lawrenceville that occurred Monday just before midnight. But so far police say they have no suspects or a motive.
When officers arrived to the 100 block of Club Lakes Parkway, they discovered a woman who had been shot at least one time and was deceased at the scene.
Investigators believe the female was inside the apartment and that the suspect or suspects shot her from somewhere outside. There were four people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries were reported, police said.
The crime scene unit and detectives are processing the scene and speaking with witnesses. The victim's identity has not been released.
Anyone who has information about this case can contact detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
The case number is 20-044425.
