The redevelopment of Gwinnett Place Mall won’t happen without significant public investment from the county government, Gwinnett commissioners learned this week.
Commissioners received the results of a market study and redevelopment strategy effort this past week. One of the big new pieces was the first clue about how much it will cost the county to redevelopment the mall property, even though it will be a public-private partnership.
Consultants warned that much of the work will cost the county an estimated $158 million, but there’s a catch to that figure. It does not include some key costs related to redeveloping the mall property so the county will likely end up spending a lot more than the $158 million figure.
“That doesn’t include the affordable housing,” project manager Allison Stewart-Harris said. “It also does not include demolition. There’s a lot of unknowns around that ...
“We think with that investment of the ($158) million, that would leverage about $863.2 million in private investment so you end up with a leverage ratio of ($1 in public money) to almost $7 of private money.”
This past week’s presentation is just the latest step in the ongoing efforts to redevelop the Gwinnett Place Mall property. It’s a big step, however, toward moving the redevelopment efforts along as it gives an idea of what the property will eventually look like.
The plan is to create a Global Villages redevelopment with seven villages built where the mall currently stands. It would have between 2,700 and 3,800 new residential units units, about 55,000-square-feet of new retail, about 50,000-square-feet of commercial office space, a 50,000-square-foot cultural center and 12.7 acres of park space.
“The proposed Global Villages concept is predominantly residential with modest amounts of new retail and office,” said Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District Executive Director Joe Allen, who worked with the team that created the strategy for the mall site. “A new international culture and community center and central park space are the focal points.”
Phased work at the Gwinnett Place Mall property
As for construction, if the county moves forward with this approach, the idea right now is to build the seven villages that will be part of the redevelopment in phases between 2023 and 2040.
Demolition would happen sometime in 2023 or 2024, followed by construction on key roadways for the new development as well as the main central park.
In 2026, work would shift to building the first village as the third phase. The fourth phase, from 2027 to 2029 would entail work on the second village. Linear retail and the third village would be happen between 2029 and 2031, which is the fifth phase.
Meanwhile, the international community cultural center would be built during the sixth phase between 2031 and 2034. Mini villages would be built during the seventh phase, between 2034 and 2036, and the structured parking would be built between 2036 and 2038, which would be the eighth phase.
The ninth and final phase would entail work on the remaining villages and would take place between 2038 and 2040.
“This is a 20-year process,” Stewart-Harris said. “A lot of use say, ‘Ugh, that’s so long. Why is that so long?’ And that’s not arbitrary. A lot of that is based off of what the market absorption is for residential units in this area ... but a lot of it is a recognition that there is a lot of work that goes into this.
“It’s not just the physical work. It’s the organizational work to really have these structures in place.”
What is included in the costs of redevelopment
The $158 million figure is expected to include the cost of building an international community cultural center, a central park space, new roadways and other transportation improvements, installation of a Ring Road agreenway trail, green infrastructure improvements for the property and construction of structured parking.
But, while the county’s portion may seem big, the private sector’s will be even bigger: an estimated $863.2 million to build the villages, including the residential developments, commercial spaces and small-scaled green spaces.
“What we determined is the private sector would build those villages, that residential component, commercial spaces and those small-scale green spaces, but the rest of that, in order for this to work financially is really going to come under the public sector,” Stewart-Harris said.
Demolition is an unknown factor
Although the cost of demolishing most of Gwinnett Place Mall has not yet been estimated, there is a mall redevelopment project happening nearby that can offer a clue as how costly demolition will be.
City of Alpharetta Economic Development and Community Redevelopment Director Kathi Cook talked during the Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit earlier this month about how much a private developer plans to spend to demolish about half of the existing Northpoint Mall as part of a redevelopment of that mall property.
It was not a low-cost step to take.
“When you look at demolition of a mall, that’s a cost that doesn’t come with the greenfield that you see at other sites, so they’re estimating it’s about $60 million just for the demolition,” Cook said.
But, even that cost figure does not totally give a clear idea of how much the demolition of Gwinnett Place Mall will cost. Only half of Northpoint will be demolished. A significantly larger portion of Gwinnett Place will have to be demolished to make way for redevelopment on the other hand.
Apartment developer Northwood Ravin, which owns the former Sears space at Gwinnett Place, could take on the cost of demolishing it’s space. When you look at the rest of the mall, however, only the Macy’s, Mega Mart and Beauty Master spaces will remain.
Gwinnett County will have to demolish what it owns, which is the former Belk anchor space and the interior retail areas, including the food court.
The impact on jobs and tax revenues
On the flip side, Stewart-Harris said the redevelopment of the Gwinnett Place Mall property is expected to result in 3,200 direct, indirect and induced jobs, as well as $138.2 million in permanent wages.
There will also be a tax benefit for both the county government and Gwinnett County Public Schools.
“(The) annual tax revenues, once everything is built out, will be about $3.2 million into the (county’s) general fund and $8.2 million to the school district,” Stewart-Harris said.
And, questions about the cost
But, the public funding expenditures did raise some questions.
“Looking at that (timeline, is) the county looking at coming up with $158 million by 2024,” Commissioner Marlene Fosque asked.
Stewart-Harris explained the money would not all need to be raised at once, however, but she did say there will be a lot of expenditures early on.
“Between now and 2040, it’s the $158 million,” she said. “Now, a lot of that is front loaded. In order to spur that development interest, that central park space, the Ring Road greenway, all of those improvements within Ring Road is front loaded.”
