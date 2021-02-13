Although the COVID-19 pandemic has driven many Black History Month activities in Gwinnett County to a virtual format this year, the county is planning to make sure February does not end without honoring the contributions of African-Americans.
And, they're planning to do that this year by honoring one of the best known African-Americans in Georgia history: John Lewis.
Lewis, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for decades until his death last year, will be the focus on a Black History Month celebration that the county is planning to stage — virtually on the county's Facebook page because of the pandemic — at 9 a.m. on Feb. 22.
"(County commission) Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson, District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, and other community leaders will discuss his life, leadership and legacy," Gwinnett Community Outreach Director Shaunieka Taylor said. "Lewis is known as one of the Big Six civil rights leaders who organized the 1963 March on Washington."
The fact that the celebration of Lewis' life and legacy is one example of how the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way Gwinnett is celebrating Black History Month this year.
Traditionally, the county has hosted an exhibit, featuring items from Mike Glenn's collection of Black history memorabilia, at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. Displays from Gwinnett County groups and students have also accompanied Glenn's exhibits.
None of those exhibits were put up this year as officials continue to urge people to take precautions to keep safe and avoid getting COVID-19.
Instead, Glenn will do a virtual tour of his collection of items pertaining to the history of efforts to gain equal voting rights for Black people. The video will air on the county's social media channels throughout the month.
"Black History Month in Gwinnett County will be celebrated differently than past years, but we can still keep the spirit of this month alive," Taylor said.
Meanwhile, a group led by Ann LaFavor, who traditionally does an exhibit to highlight Black elected leaders in Gwinnett which has accompanied Glenn's exhibits at GJAC, also had to do their exhibit virtually this year because of the pandemic. It can be viewed at bit.ly/3qgY0UY.
This comes on the heals of Gwinnett electing several African-Americans becoming the first Black people in county history to be elected to several offices including county commission chairman, sheriff, district attorney, tax commissioner and clerk of courts.
Gwinnett County will also hold its traditional Black History Month Celebration later this month — albeit virtually on the county's social media channels. The event will become available for viewing on Feb. 25.
"In addition to reflections from county leaders and community representatives, the virtual ceremony will highlight black-owned businesses and community service organizations, and black churches in Gwinnett," Taylor said.
Another activity happening this month is a virtual Trace your roots genealogy program hosted by the Mountain Park library branch at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25. A link will be made available on the Gwinnett County Public Library's Facebook page as well as www.gwinnettpl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.