Gwinnett County officials are inviting the county's broad cross section of residents, from long-time Gwinnettians to immigrants who recently arrived, to welcome newcomers to community this weekend.
The county will hold its first-ever Welcoming Week Festival from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center plaza, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The event is being touted as a kick-off to the county's observance of Welcoming Week.
The festival is expected to include arts and crafts, food trucks, games and community resources.
“People from all around the world have made Gwinnett home, so we strive to celebrate our rich diversity and be intentional about inclusion in everything we do,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “Welcoming Week gives us another opportunity to ensure all residents feel a sense of belonging and can be fully engaged in our community.”
The Welcoming Network is made up of more than 300 nonprofits and local governments who are working to create welcoming and inclusive communities. The network is led by Welcoming America.
The goal of Welcoming Week to bring the diverse members of communities together to build partnerships and connections, while also highlighting the importance of having welcoming communities.
"Welcoming Week brings together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of a welcoming and inclusive community," county officials said.
There are three other events that the county will be partnering with local community groups to host during Welcoming Week.
The county is partnering with the African Women Public Advocacy Committee to host an African Immigrant Heritage Month reception at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at GJAC. The county is also partnering with the Gwinnett County Public Library system to host Welcoming Week Read Aloud and Citizenship Clinic programs.
