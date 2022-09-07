GJAC aerial file photo (copy) (copy)

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is shown in this aerial photograph. The county will hold its first-ever Welcoming Week Festival in GJAC's plaza on Saturday.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County officials are inviting the county's broad cross section of residents, from long-time Gwinnettians to immigrants who recently arrived, to welcome newcomers to community this weekend.

The county will hold its first-ever Welcoming Week Festival from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center plaza, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The event is being touted as a kick-off to the county's observance of Welcoming Week.

