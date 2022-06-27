Local nonprofits that serve Gwinnett County residents will have an opportunity to apply for federal coronavirus recovery grants later this summer.
Gwinnett County and the United Way of Greater Atlanta will accept applications from Aug. 1 until Aug. 26 for grants to support programs that address issues such as housing stability, food security, mental health, early education/literacy, childcare and transportation. In all $4.25 million in grant funding, using federal moneys that were allocated in the American Rescue Plan will be distributed to help the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Amid a turbulent economy, Gwinnett is proud to partner with United Way of Greater Atlanta to get grant dollars to the dedicated nonprofits that need them,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “United Way’s long-standing relationships in Gwinnett’s nonprofit community will ensure funding goes further and makes a positive impact for Gwinnett residents in need.”
The United Way’s Grant Portal will not open until Aug. 1, but county officials said the organization is currently conducting digital learning surveys to identify top needs that will be prioritized in the grant distribution process. The surveys will be available on the United Way of Greater Atlanta’s website through July 15, and are offered in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean and “simplified Chinese.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.