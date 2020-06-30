The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday that it has awarded a $14.8 million grant to Gwinnett County Transit to help the local transit system address COVID-19-related issues.
The grant was available to Gwinnett under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
The CARES act funding set aside a large pot of funding to support grants for local transit systems to help them operating assistance as well as safety planning support and security equipment, according to federal transportation officials.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.
The announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation did not specify how the money will be used in Gwinnett.
The funding is available to cover 100% of the costs associated with making sure transit systems are: compliant with hand washing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces; have procedures and policies for face coverings and personal protective equipment; and ensure social distancing.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said.
“These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
