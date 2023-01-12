Gwinnett County Transit officially got a new name on Thursday, kicking off what one county official expects will be the most important year for the transit system since it was founded more than two decades ago.

County officials gathered at the Gwinnett transportation operations center in Lawrenceville to announce Gwinnett County Transit is changing its name to Ride Gwinnett as part of a rebranding effort. The new name comes as the county's transportation officials prepare to launch three new local bus routes and two microtransit zones this year.