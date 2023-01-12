Gwinnett County Transit officially got a new name on Thursday, kicking off what one county official expects will be the most important year for the transit system since it was founded more than two decades ago.
County officials gathered at the Gwinnett transportation operations center in Lawrenceville to announce Gwinnett County Transit is changing its name to Ride Gwinnett as part of a rebranding effort. The new name comes as the county's transportation officials prepare to launch three new local bus routes and two microtransit zones this year.
"I think this is biggest year for Ride Gwinnett since the creation of the system," Gwinnett County Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said. "Currently, we have five commuter routes and seven local, and this (year) will add three new local (routes), giving us 10 local and then also the two microtransit (zones)."
The rebranding effort is expected to be ongoing throughout 2023. County officials plan to implement the new name and branding over the course of multiple phases.
As part of the rebranding effort, the look of the county's transit buses will also change, marking the first change to the buses appearance since Gwinnett County Transit was launched in November 2001.
For more than 21 years, the local transit system's buses have been maroon and white with a gold "G" on them. Under the Ride Gwinnett brand, the buses will be white with the county's "Vibrantly Connected" logo covering much of the back of the buses. The system's specific logo has the "Vibrantly Connected" logo inside a blue geolocation pin.
"I think it was really the right time," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said of the decision to rebrand the system. "We're really focused on encouraging ridership and riders of choice and we couldn't do that with an old brand that people didn't connect with, and we felt this new brand is something that people can connect with.
"It builds excitement and encourages people to want to use it because we're really creating a greater experience around transit, and we want people to make Gwinnett transit — Ride Gwinnett — a preferred mobility option of choice. We feel having a new brand and unveiling new routes in the coming months will do just that."
Cooksey said officials also wanted a transit brand that fit in with the county's overall branding effort across multiple departments and services.
"We have a vibrantly connected community and this new brand is vibrant," Cooksey said.
The new routes that go into effect this year will focus on areas that have largely been ignored by local transit in the past.
One new local route will go from the Mall of Georgia, down through Suwanee and take riders to the Ride Gwinnett Park and Ride Lot at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville. Another will run along U.S. Highway 78 from Snellville to the Amazon fulfillment center on West Park Place and a MARTA station in DeKalb County.
The third local route will start at Gwinnett Place Mall, run through Lilburn and head down to the Amazon fulfillment center.
The new microtransit zones will allow residents to schedule a shuttle bus to come pick them up from their home and take them where they want to go within their zone.
Cooksey said one of them will cover the Snellville and Centerville area. The other will cover Lawrenceville, particularly around Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Georgia Gwinnett College, he added.
Evermore Community Improvement District Executive Director Jim Brooks said the addition of service in the southern part of the county is needed to help relieve congestion on U.S. 78 and connect people with job centers.
"It eases some of the traffic and creates a transportation alternative for folks that can take a bus to a particular location, and it takes a few cars off that road for us," Brooks said.
Atlanta Transit Link Authority Chief Transit Officer Gail Franklin said the expansion of Ride Gwinnett to more parts of the county will also help the authority, which is more commonly known as The ATL, in its efforts to increase mobility options across metro Atlanta.
The ATL has been a partner with Gwinnett County Transit, and will continue to be a partner with it now that it is using the Ride Gwinnett name.
"From an economic development perspective, for a region to be competitive for those larger economic development companies, we need more transit," Franklin said. "So, for us, we love to see implementation. We love to see an expansion of a system.
"As you know, Gwinnett County is a large county so there's still plenty of pockets that need service. We operate a commuter service, they operate a local bus and paratransit. It takes various modes to really make it work for the region."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
