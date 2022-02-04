If decluttering and getting organized were at the top of your list of New Year’s resolutions, two Gwinnett County governmental entities are ready and waiting to help in February.
Gwinnett County Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett Water Resources have combined to enable county residents to safely remove hazardous waste from their homes. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds will be the site for county residents to dispose of items that aren’t collected curbside for proper disposal or recycling.
According to a news release from Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, the event is geared in particular for waste that could prove harmful to the environment, such as pesticides, antifreeze, spray paint, automobile batteries and more.
“This event marks seventh Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day here in Gwinnett,” said Schelly Marlatt, executive director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “In order to engage as many people as possible and make becoming a community of environmental stewards as seamless as possible, we have two opportunities each year to tweak this event and make it bigger and better each time.”
Marlatt added that in 2021, the event was moved to a weeknight in an attempt to “catch folks coming home from work” but organizers found that Saturdays have proven to be the best day to achieve the most participation.
“Ever since its launch in 2018, this semiannual event has proven incredibly popular with our neighbors,” said Marlatt. “With more than 5,000 residents attending to date, we are excited to continue providing an opportunity for them to get rid of difficult-to-dispose-of items that are taking up space in their basements, garages, offices and kitchen cabinets.
“But the benefits extend far beyond that. Instead of winding up in a local landfill where their harmful contents might leach into the ground and contaminate nearby water sources, many of the items collected will be reused, recycled or used in the manufacture of entirely new products. It is – without a doubt – one of the finest examples of Gwinnett County’s dedication to community and the environment.”
During the Hazardous Waste Collection Day held last July, the county collected more than 57,000 pounds of waste for recycling or disposal from 573 vehicles. A second collection day is scheduled this year for the summer.
The county released a list of items to be collected during the waste collection event. Items on the list include aerosol/spray pesticides; automotive products (engine degreaser, brake fluid, transmission fluid, antifreeze, etc.); cleaners, corrosives, spot removes, acids and bases; spray paint; automobile batteries; household and rechargeable batteries; chlorinated solvents; cooking oil and grease; fire extinguishers; flammables (lighter fluid and waste fuels like kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.); fluorescent bulbs and ballasts; insecticides; latex- and water-based paints; lawn-care products; mercury; mercury salts and elemental mercury thermometers; oil-based paints and stains; oxidizers; poisons; propane cylinders; solvents and varnishes; thermostats and other items containing mercury; thinners and paint strippers; weed killer; and wood preservatives.
County residents can bring up to five containers of household hazardous waste during this event, which is offered free of charge. Containers – which will not be returned – can include laundry baskets, storage bins, copy paper boxes or similarly sized receptacles.
Items that will not be collected include ammunition, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals and biomedical/biohazard waste.
The Gwinnett County Fairgrounds are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. For more information about this and other upcoming Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful events (and register as a volunteer), visit www.gwinnettcb.org or call 770-822-5187.
