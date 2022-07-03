In February, Gwinnett County collected 74,520 pounds of household hazardous waste (more than half of which was latex- or oil-based paint/stain) from just under 900 cars during the its inaugural Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.
The county received a huge helping hand in February from Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources and 30 volunteers. Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and the Water Department will team up again for a hazardous waste collection day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.
The collection day presents an excellent opportunity for Gwinnett County residents to rid their homes of potentially hazardous materials and divert those materials from local landfills. There is no charge for the service, which the two entities have offered for the last five years.
“Our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day marks one of our most popular events of the year,” said Schelly Marlatt, executive director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful in a news release. “In keeping with that popularity, we have to process a lot of cars in a short amount of time. To make this Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day as easy as possible for our participants, we need about 40 volunteers to help direct traffic, haul items from the trunks and backseats of our neighbors’ cars and deliver them to their appropriate stations, break down boxes, and more.
“The proverb ‘Many hands make light work’ is so true. It’s an excellent opportunity to get up early, get outside, meet the neighbors and do some good – all before lunchtime.”
To sign up as a volunteer for this event (and future collections), visit www.VolunteerGwinnett.com. Participants in the collection are permitted to bring up to five containers of household waste; containers must be the size of a copy paper box or laundry basket and cannot be returned once removed from vehicles.
Acceptable items for collection include:
• Aerosol/spray pesticides
• Automotive products (engine degreaser, brake fluid, transmission fluid, antifreeze, etc.)
• Cleaners, corrosives, spot removers, acids and bases
• Aerosol/spray paint
• Auto batteries
• Batteries (household and rechargeable)
• Chlorinated solvents
• Cooking oil and grease
• Fire extinguishers
• Flammables (lighter fluid and waste fuels, such as kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.)
• Fluorescent bulbs and ballasts
• Insecticides
• Latex- and water-based paints
• Lawn care products
• Mercury
• Mercury salts and elemental mercury thermometers
• Oil-based paints and stains
• Oxidizers
• Pesticides
• Poisons
• Propane cylinders
• Solvents and varnishes
• Thermostats and other items containing mercury
• Thinners and paint strippers
• Weed killer
• Wood preservatives
Items that will not be collected include ammunition, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals and biomedical/biohazard waste.
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful involves more than 100,000 volunteers each year to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. For more information about July’s hazardous waste collection day, call 770-822-5187 or visit www.gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org.
