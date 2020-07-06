After weeks of spring cleaning and decluttering during Georgia’s recent stay-at-home orders, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources are offering residents a great solution for recycling or properly discarding some of the items they may have unearthed.
On Saturday, July 18, from 8 a.m. to noon, the fourth semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
The following items – which are not accepted curbside during weekly pickup – will be collected for proper disposal or recycling during the four-hour event:
• Aerosol/spray pesticides
• Automotive products (engine degreaser, brake fluid, transmission fluid, antifreeze, etc.)
• Cleaners, corrosives, spot removers, acids and bases
• Aerosol/spray paint
• Auto batteries
• Batteries (household and rechargeable)
• Chlorinated solvents
• Cooking oil and grease
• Fire extinguishers
• Flammables (lighter fluid and waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.)
• Fluorescent bulbs and ballasts
• Insecticides
• Latex and water-based paints
• Lawn care products
• Mercury
• Mercury salts and elemental mercury thermometers
• Oil based paint and stains
• Oxidizers
• Pesticides
• Poisons
• Propane cylinders
• Solvents and varnishes
• Thermostats and other mercury containing items
• Thinners and paint strippers
• Weed killer
• Wood preservatives
Gwinnett County residents may bring up to five containers of household hazardous waste during the free event. Containers may include laundry baskets, storage bins, copy paper boxes or similarly sized receptacles, but bear in mind that containers will not be returned.
As for items that will not be collected during the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, they include, but are not limited to: ammunition, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals and biomedical/biohazard waste.
“The fourth semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day marks our first public event in months,” Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Schelly Marlatt said. “We look forward to seeing our neighbors and helping them rid their home of items they can’t discard curbside.
"We ask that everyone be particularly patient with us this year. This has proven year after year to be one of our most popular events and one for which we can’t call reinforcements from our volunteer community due to the nature of the items we are collecting. Add to that all the special precautions that will be in place to help us navigate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of our attendees, staff and vendors."
Marlatt said the extra measures could result in delays of up to an hour or more in line at the collection site.
"We apologize ahead of time, but this level of preparedness and awareness will enable a safe and successful event for everyone,” she said.
Among the safety precautions are the following:
• Attendees must stay in their cars
• No refreshments will be offered, so come prepared with water and a snack in case the line backs up
• No portable restrooms will be available
• Vehicle windows must remain closed while in the unloading zone
• Containers will not be returned; it is suggested to bring materials in disposable containers or boxes
• Materials that cannot be removed safely will remain in the vehicle and can be brought again at the next event
Gwinnett County Fairgrounds is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville. To learn more about this and other upcoming Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful events, visit www.gwinnettcb.org.
