On Nov. 5, the venerable Keep America Beautiful organization will commemorate the 25th anniversary of America Recycles Day. Communities throughout the nation will observe the day, and Gwinnett will be no different in the effort to collect certain items that cannot be recycled curbside and don’t belong in local landfills.

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will team up with Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management and their community partners to host America Recycles Day at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until noon.