On Nov. 5, the venerable Keep America Beautiful organization will commemorate the 25th anniversary of America Recycles Day. Communities throughout the nation will observe the day, and Gwinnett will be no different in the effort to collect certain items that cannot be recycled curbside and don’t belong in local landfills.
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will team up with Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management and their community partners to host America Recycles Day at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until noon.
Schelly Marlatt, executive director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful (an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful) said that while her organization has been observing America Recycles Day locally for 25 years, Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management have combined to hold the event for the past 12 years.
She also said that participation “is in the thousands,” adding that Coolray Field — home of the Gwinnett Stripers — is the perfect location for the event.
“On America Recycles Day in 2021, we served almost 1,500 vehicles, so you’re talking 2,500 to 3,000 people,” she said. “It’s always been held at Coolray and we’re so grateful for their partnership. It is the ideal location to host — you’ve got wide open spaces and space for collecting recyclables and we also have some interactive activities/attractions, like trash trucks, recycling trucks, firetrucks, public safety vehicles.”
America Recycles Day gives families a chance to safely dispose of items such as electronics, tires, clothing, sneakers and latex- and oil-based paint; paper for shredding will also be accepted.
Not surprisingly, electronics are the most notable items in quantity on America Recycles Day.
“We’ve definitely seen more electronics, especially TVs, computers, laptops … Electronics are huge, and another big item we see is paint,” said Marlatt, who has served as executive director of Clean & Beautiful since 2010. “Last year, we collected more than 6,000 gallons of paint.”
According to a news release from Clean & Beautiful, the recycling of electronics is free, with the exception of TVs, monitors and printers. Attendees are asked to bring cash — $35 for projection or console TVs, $15 per monitor or flat screen and $5 for printers — for disposal.
Also, latex- and oil-based paints will be accepted, and collection is limited to 10 gallons per vehicle and latex-based paints must contain at least 25% wet pain to be recycled. And there’s an eight-tire limit (no dealer tires, please) and tires must have rims removed and be free of water and debris.
Marlatt said that almost everything collected at America Recycles Day is recycled, reused or repurposed. Textiles (or “gently used clothes”) are donated to those in need or can be reused in different capacities, including insulation.
Paints are turned into different colors and are made available to third-world countries to paint hospitals, schools and churches. And ground-up tires are often found on running tracks, playgrounds and in pellets on artificial-turf surfaces.
“Everything we collect is repurposed into something else,” she said. “We divert things from the landfill and turn them into something good. It’s kind of like paying it forward.”
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful gets help from more than 100,000 volunteers each year to clean and restore public places, recycle, protect watersheds and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. Although the past few years have seen scaled-backed volunteer participation on America Recycles Day, there should be plenty of helping hands available this year.
“In the years before COVID, we always had about 100 volunteers,” said Marlatt, who added that her two sons have been volunteering since they were small boys. “During COVID, we had to limit that so there wouldn’t be a lot of people together. Last year we had about 40 volunteers and this year we’re expecting about 100. So we’re gearing back up. The more volunteers we have ensures a smoother, better-operated event.”
And while America Recycles Day is a decidedly Gwinnett-centric event, Marlatt said no one who comes to Coolray Field will be turned away.
“We will not be checking license plates or driver’s licenses,” she quipped. “If anybody wants to cross county lines, we’ll be happy to take items to keep them from going into the landfill or on the side of the road.”
