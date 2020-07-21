Gwinnett County commissioners voted 4-1 to ask voters to once again decide whether a tax should be implemented to fund transit expansion in the county.
The transit expansion vote will take place Nov. 3, less than two years after voters rejected a referendum on Gwinnett joining MARTA. This referendum will be different in that it is mostly asking voters to approve funding to expand Gwinnett County Transit, which is the existing county-run transit.
It does, however, include a heavy rail extension that will bring MARTA's heavy rail line from its Doraville station to the Jimmy Carter Boulevard extension. Under the state law that created the Atlanta Transit Link Authority, also known as The ATL, MARTA is the only agency allowed to operate heavy rail in metro Atlanta.
Commissioner Tommy Hunter cast the lone vote against holding the referendum.
We have already told you over and over......WE DON'T WANT IT!!!!!!!!!!!
