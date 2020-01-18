Gwinnett County is scheduled to be delivered its new electronic voting machines and other election equipment worth just over $7.4 million starting next Friday.
Gwinnett County Communications Director Joe Sorenson said the old equipment was picked up Jan. 6. The delivery of the new equipment is expected to take several days, beginning Jan. 24.
Along with 220 polling place scanners, one central scanning device, 543 poll pads, one election management system and four mobile ballot printers, Gwinnett County will also get 188 more new electronic voting machines than were purchased by the state in the original request for proposals, according to the latest numbers from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
In a letter to Gwinnett County officials, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in most states “counties bear the sole financial and legal responsibility of running elections and buying all equipment necessary. Because we have a uniform system, we leverage the purchasing power of the state to greatly reduce the counties’ burdens.
“A review of the purchases that our office is making for elections equipment shows a cumulative cost of approximately $100 million,” Raffensperger said. “If each county had made these purchases individually, the total cost would have been closer to $160 million … Had your county individually purchased the elections equipment, the cost would have been $11,621,917.89.”
Overall, the state purchased 33,100 Dominion ballot-marking devices. The secretary of state’s office delivered the largest shipment to metro Atlanta of equipment for Georgia’s new paper-ballot voting system at the end of December.
"Employees worked over the Christmas holidays taking deliveries of components and subjecting them to the state’s quality-assurance testing in order to remain ahead of schedule in getting the equipment to every county in time for use during the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary," officials at the Secretary of State's Office announced on Dec. 30.
The Secretary of State's Office has called this is the largest single implementation of a new voting system in U.S. history, with GPB News reporting 31,826 ballot-marking devices are slated to be delivered to counties ahead of the March 24 presidential preference primary.
Like Gwinnett, nearly half of the state’s 159 counties are getting more voting machines than they were originally allotted.
According to a spreadsheet from the secretary of state’s office, Gwinnett County was originally set to get 2,257 ballot-marking devices. Now, it will get a total of 2,445 devices.
This is because, according to the secretary of state’s office, each county would get one ballot-marking device for every 225 active voters or based on the amount in the request for proposals — whichever was higher.
Gwinnett County has 550,140 active voters.
Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer and project manager with the secretary of state’s office, told GPB News the mobile ballot printers will allow county officials to print off absentee, provisional and back-up paper ballots on demand and only pay the cost of paper.
Sterling also told GPB the state will pay for licensing and printing fees, as well as the cost of ballot-marking devices and other things in case extras need to be purchased by the state or counties down the road.
The latest figurers regarding the number of new voting machines come after an update given at a statewide elections officials conference in December, where the secretary of state’s office also announced a matching grant program for counties to invest in things like security, accessibility and general needs.
The state will provide up to $15,000 in a three-to-one grant for equipment needed to secure voting equipment and up to $10,000 in a one-to-one grant for general county purchases necessary to operate the voting precincts with the new voting equipment.
This money comes from funds received through the Help America Vote Act and is part of the state’s new Secure The Vote outreach initiative. Information about the initiative can be found at securevotega.com/.
Sorenson said Gwinnett County does plan to apply for the grant program, but the price is yet to be determined.
Raffensperger said in December his office was preparing for record turnout in the 2020 election. He estimates that more than five million of Georgia’s registered voters could cast ballots in a contest that features a presidential race and every state and federal lawmaker on the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.