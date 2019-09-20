A local 11th-grade homeschooler and Gwinnett County 4-H club member has launched a Hurricane Dorian relief drive.
Bethany Beauchamp, a Lawrenceville native, is searching for donations of supplies, tools and appliances to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
"After watching the massive devastation take over the Bahamas, I have decided to begin a Hurricane Relief Drive through Gwinnett County 4-H," she wrote in an email.
The drive will run through Sept. 26, and the items gathered will be taken to the Bahama Consulate General Atlanta at 2970 Clairmont Road, No. 290.
• Insect repellent
• Cooking utensils
Pens
New sheets, pillows, and blankets
• Solar and battery powered flashlights
• Battery operated lanterns
• Batteries
• Manual can openers
• Portable stoves
• Shovels
• Rakes
• Water purification Tablets
• Reusable water bottles
• Juices
• Sports drinks
• Canned goods
• Adult disposable underwear
• Toiletries
• Baby bottles
• Baby food
• Tents
• Tarpaulin
• Air mattresses
• First aid medical supplies
• Coloring books and crayons
• Kids’ games
• Extension cords
• Trash bags