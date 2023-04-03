police Lights (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
The Roswell Police Department said a 17-year-old Gwinnett County resident was arrested on multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run crash on Saturday that critically injured two pedestrians.

According to Roswell police, a call was received at 6:30 a.m. on April 1 by a passerby who noticed a pair of injured pedestrians in the 2400 block of Roxburgh Dr. Police officials said officers arrived on scene and found two women, both in their 70s, suffering critical injuries.

