The Roswell Police Department said a 17-year-old Gwinnett County resident was arrested on multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run crash on Saturday that critically injured two pedestrians.
According to Roswell police, a call was received at 6:30 a.m. on April 1 by a passerby who noticed a pair of injured pedestrians in the 2400 block of Roxburgh Dr. Police officials said officers arrived on scene and found two women, both in their 70s, suffering critical injuries.
As the investigation proceeded, police said it was learned that the victims had been walking down the roadway on Roxburgh Dr. when they were struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of that vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid or calling 911, Roswell police said.
Crash evidence left at the scene, combined with license plate readers in the area, enabled investigators "to quickly identify the involved suspect vehicle" — a white 1996 Honda Civic — as well as the driver, Gerardo Ordaz of Norcross.
Later in the day Saturday , Roswell police investigators located both Ordaz and the vehicle in Gwinnett County, and took Ordaz into custody without incident.
Police officials said Ordaz was transported to the Fulton County Jail and booked in on two counts of hit-and-run, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, driver failure to exercise due care, and driving while unlicensed.
This investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.