This past week the Gwinnett County Public Schools Teachers of the Year held a Sanitation Donation PPE Drive, collecting nearly 1,500 items, including masks, gloves, disinfectant spray, Clorox wipes, laundry detergent, cleaning spray, bleach and hand sanitizer that were donated to four local co-ops.
The drive was spearheaded by GCPS Teachers of the Year as the group’s first service project. Originally, it was designed for kids to use as they went back to in-person learning. But when GCPS moved to start the year virtually for all students, Reecca Carlisle said the decision was made to go forward with the drive.
“We talked about canceling but resolved to move forward with the drive because these supplies are still necessary for people to have access to, especially since the situation with school could change any day and some of these families are trying to find alternative forms of childcare,” said Carlisle, a teacher at North Gwinnett High School who was the 2020 overall Teacher of the Year for GCPS. “The children still need the supplies. The most beautiful thing in the midst of this pandemic has been seeing so many people come together to gather and donate all of the PPE supplies to hospitals. Our kids and families deserve this same unified effort.”
The materials were collected on July 25 at five sites — Collins Hill Park, Bay Creek Park, Rhodes Jordan Park, Rabbit Hill Park and the Lilburn City Library. Carlisle said 25 local Teachers of the Year participated and Live Healthy Gwinnett helped the group publicize the event.
The PPE was then donated to four co-ops, including North Gwinnett, Southeast Gwinnett, Lilburn and Lawrenceville.
“As expected, the amazing Gwinnett community showed up and showed out,” Carlisle said. “We are eternally grateful for the Live Healthy Gwinnett organization who partnered with us in helping us organize and get the word out. This Class of 2020 GCPS Teachers of the Year are very much looking forward to continuing to find ways to serve our schools and community in the time we have left and beyond. We are better together.”
