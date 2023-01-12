A McConnell Middle School teacher has been honored for his work infusing technology into his work as a music teacher.
Heath Jones was recently recognized by Technology in Music Education as the 2023 Mike Kovins Music Teacher of the Year. The award recognizes teachers who are consistently achieving the highest levels of student motivation and engagement in music dducation by infusing music technology into their work.
“I am incredibly honored to be recognized as the TI:ME Mike Kovins Teacher of the Year,” Jones said. “I come from a family of teachers. My mom retired after 32 years of being an elementary public school teacher. She was my first teacher and biggest fan.
"She passed away in the summer of 2021, but I know she would be proud. Professionally, it is humbling to join the list of past recipients of this award. To be included on the same list of educators who are leaders in the profession as well as colleagues who have been encouraging and inspirational in my own development as a teacher brings a great sense of gratitude, but also a sense of responsibility to encourage and inspire other teachers in the field.”
Jones is the Music Technology chair of the Georgia Music Educators Association, and his promotion of creative teaching methods and advocacy for music technology in schools is well known among his teaching peers around the state, Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said.
Jones is also a frequent presenter on music technology topics at music conferences both within Georgia and at other State Music Educators Association conferences. He is the author of “Music Technology 101”, published by Hal Leonard. The book is an introductory volume currently available for Music Technology teachers.
Jones said his pursuit of excellence is fueled by his environment.
“Without the support and trust of GCPS leaders in establishing the first music technology programs for middle school students, not only in GCPS, but in the state of Georgia I certainly would not be where I am today,” Jones said. “David Dubose, GCPS’ Director of Fine Arts, continues to be an amazing leader, advocate, and supporter of the fine arts programs in GCPS.
"Derico White, current principal of McConnell Middle, has been incredibly supportive and committed to providing music learning opportunities for all of our students. I am fortunate to work for a school system that encourages its teachers to be leaders and innovators by granting the needed support and trust to provide world-class learning experiences for our students.”
The official presentation of the award will be held in San Antonio, Texas on Feb. 9, at the Texas Music Educators Association Conference, where Jones will be hosting two professional development sessions.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.