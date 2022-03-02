Doug Doblar, a Bay Creek Middle School teacher, was recently recognized as a 2022 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching honoree.
This recognition is one of two prestigious national awards that honor the dedication, hard work, and important role that America’s teachers and mentors play in supporting learners who will be future STEM professionals, including climate scientists, mathematicians, innovators, space explorers, and engineers.
Established in 1983, PAEMST is the highest award Kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics and science teachers can receive from the U.S. government. Each year, the award criteria alternate years between teachers who teach grades K-6 and teachers who teach grades 7-12. This year’s honorees were selected from teachers in the K-6th grade category.
Nominees for the award completed a rigorous application process that allowed them to demonstrate deep content knowledge and their ability to adapt to a broad range of learners and teaching environments. Teachers were selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.
Doblar, who applied for the honor two years ago when he taught fourth- and fifth-grade mathematics and science at Head Elementary, is one of two teachers from Georgia to receive the honor this year. As part of his application, Doblar submitted a 30-minute video of him teaching a science lesson, answered questions about his lesson and the instructional practices he employed, reflected on his teaching practices and professional development experiences, and shared examples of his leadership both inside and outside the classroom.
Doblar says the honor reinforces his commitment to teaching and helping students.
“Something that makes me particularly proud is that I intentionally chose a very challenging standard for the lesson to push myself with a particular science practice,” Doblar said. “Districtwide, the science and engineering standards paired with the ‘asking questions’ practices are consistently the ones the students score the lowest on in district assessments.”
In his application, he explains the importance of this lesson saying, “The ‘asking questions’ practice is a foundational part of the K-12 science standards that students will continue to encounter through all their years of science education. Aside from standards, application of the ‘asking questions’ practice puts students in the position of having to know how to get information they don’t have, which is not a common practice in school, and thus not one for which students typically show experience or comfort. In most classes and subjects, students are given information and expected to reproduce it; when performing the ‘asking questions’ practice, students are expected to demonstrate the ability to make progress toward finding information they have not been given. This is a genuinely valuable critical thinking skill to have in the Information Age, and not one students are likely to have many chances to develop in school, unfortunately…
He shared that this process was challenging but rewarding, saying, “I grew enormously as a science teacher through this experience.”
In a news release announcing this year’s winners, President Joe Biden said, “I am deeply appreciative of the inspiration that America’s teachers and mentors provide every day to support the next generation of STEM professionals. The dedication these individuals and organizations have demonstrated to prepare students for careers in STEM fields, during what has been a difficult time for teachers, students, and families, plays a huge role in American innovation and competitiveness.
"The work that teachers and mentors do ensures that our Nation’s children are able to unlock — for themselves and all of us – a world of possibilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.