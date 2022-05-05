Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter, who had survived two bouts of breast cancer, died on Thursday after a long battle with the disease, according to her office.
Porter, 43, was nearly a year-and-a-half into her term as tax commissioner, having been elected to the office in 2020. Porter was surrounded by her family and friends when she died, her office said.
“Ms. Porter overcame many obstacles to achieve the ambitious goals she set for herself,” Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner Denise Mitchell said. “I will always remember her as a strong, resilient, brilliant spirit, and all the joy she brought to us. We will miss her.”
Porter was the first African-American to be elected to the tax commissioner's office in Gwinnett County, and was one of several Black women who were elected at the forefront of the county's switch from Republican to Democratic control between the 2018 and 2020 election cycles.
She was the mother of four children — Brandon, 23, Nia, 20, Zoe, 17, and Tori, 15 — and had been the first person in her family to get a college degree as well as a law degree, and to pass the bar exam. She was also the first African-American to serve as Duluth's Municipal Court judge prior to being elected as tax commissioner.
Porter had lived in Gwinnett County for more than 20 years and was a member of Life Church International in Duluth and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority as well.
As tax commissioner, Porter made changes such as giving tax payers the ability to make an appointments to receive services at any office rather than having to show up and wait in line, and making workplace improvement for the 160 people who worked under her, officials in her office said.
The tax commissioner's office will be closed on the day of her funeral. That date has not yet been set.
Porter's death was mourned by other elected officials in the county.
"On behalf of all of us at Gwinnett County Government, I send sincere condolences to the Tiffany’s family, friends and coworkers. We are all saddened by this loss," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement.
In a Twitter post, state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, said, "May her family find peace during these difficult times. Rest peacefully, Tiffany."
Mitchell will succeed Porter in the office and fill the remainder of Porter's term in office, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
