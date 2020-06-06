Gwinnett County voters will go to the polls on Tuesday and cast ballots in several important races — but this will be more of a first step than a final decision for several seats.
There are several key open seats that the Republicans and Democrats will hold their primary elections for, including the 7th Congressional District, sheriff and county commission chairman. Primary election decisions must also be made for a couple of commission district seats, school board seats, several state legislative seats and tax commissioner.
And there are also a few nonpartisan judicial races being contested.
Since many of the races contested on Tuesday’s primary election ballot are partisan races and have candidates running from both parties, the election will merely help determine who will face off on the general election ballot in November.
The Democratic Party’s presidential preference primary will also appear on Democratic ballots, but that is more of a formality since former Vice-President Joe Biden recently clinched his party’s nomination.
Congressional, Senate races on the ballot
One of the most high profile, and highly contested, races on the ballots for both Republicans and Democrats is the open 7th District race. Candidates are vying to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., in Congress.
On the Republican side, Lisa Noel Babbage, Mark Gonsalves, Lynne Homrich, Zachary Kennemore, Dr. Rich McCormick, state Sen. Renee Unterman and Eugene Yu are facing off in this race. Meanwhile, the primary field for Democrats includes Carolyn Bourdeaux, John Eaves , Nabilah Aishah Islam, state Sen. Zahra Karinshak, state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero and Rashid Malik.
Due to the size of both fields, and the requirement in Georgia that a candidate must receive 50% “plus one” of the votes received, there is a good chance the primaries for both parties will carry over to the Aug. 11 run-off election between the top two candidates from each party.
Another important federal seat appearing on the ballot is the Democratic Party’s primary to decide who will face U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., in November. The field includes Sarah Riggs Amico, Marckeith Dejesus, James Knox, Tricia Carpenter McCracken, Jon Ossoff, Maya Dillard Smith and Teresa Pike Tomlinson.
And, although the seat held by U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., will also be on a ballot this year, that race is a special election and will not show up on ballots until November.
In the 4th Congressional District race, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., faces opposition from William Haston and Elaine Amankwah Nietmann in the Democratic Party primary. The winner will face Republican Johsie Cruz Ezammudeen in the general election in November.
Meanwhile, in the 10th Congressional District, the Democratic Primary will be a contest between Andrew Ferguson and Tabitha Johnson-Green to decide who will face U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., in November.
Primaries will shape open races for commission seats, sheriffOne of several key local races is the one for county commission chairman, where Republicans and Democrats are vying to replace retiring chairwoman Charlotte Nash.
Republicans George Awuku, Marcia L. Neaton and David Post are facing off in the GOP primary. Meanwhile, the primary for Democrats is between Nicole Love Hendrickson, Andy Morgan, Desmond A. Nembhard, Curt Thompson and Lee Thompson Jr.
Another key local race to watch will be for sheriff, to determine who will replace retiring Sheriff Butch Conway.
The Republican primary for this race will include Conway’s choice to be his successor, Chief Deputy Lou Solis, and Keith Van Nus. The Democratic primary for this seat is a contest between Curtis Clemons, Ben Haynes, Floyd Scott and Keybo Taylor.
One contested commission district race to keep an eye on will be in Commission District 3, where candidates are vying to replace controversial Commissioner Tommy Hunter. The Republican field includes Ben Archer, Matt DeReimer and Kim Walker while the Democratic Party’s field includes Roger Marmol, John Moye Jr., Justin Walsh, Jasper Watkins and Derrick J. Wilson.
The Republican primary for Commission District 1, where candidates are vying to replace retiring Commissioner Jace Brooks, will also be contested on Tuesday. Republicans Laurie McClain and Jacqueline Tseng are facing off to see who will challenge Democrat Kirkland Carden in November.
Two of the three Gwinnett County Board of Education seats up for grabs this year have contested primaries. The third race, for the School Board District 3 seat held by Mary Kay Murphy, only has one Republican and one Democrat running so it won’t be contested until November.
In school board District 1, Democrats Segun Adeyina and Karen Watkins are facing off for the chance to face Republican incumbent Carole Boyce in November.
Meanwhile, longtime veteran school board member Louise Radloff is being challenged by Tarece Johnson in the Democratic Party primary for school board District 5. There is no Republican candidate running for the seat so the winner of the Democratic Party primary will win the seat.
Another local race that will be noteworthy is the Democratic Party race for district attorney, where voters will decide which Democrat will get to face Republican incumbent Danny Porter in November. Patsy Austin-Gatson and Wesley “Wes” Person are squaring off in that race.
In the tax commissioner’s race, Democrats Regina M. Carden — mother of commission District 1 candidate Kirkland Carden — is facing Maureen McIvor and Tiffany Porter are running for the chance to face Republican incumbent Richard Steele in November.
Judicial races on the ballotAnother local race expected to get attention is the nonpartisan race for Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader’s seat. Schrader is seeking re-election while awaiting trial on computer trespassing charges, after her initial trial in February ended in a mistrial.
Since judicial races are non-partisan, the winner of the election this summer will claim the seat.
Schrader is being challenged by Magistrate Court Judge Deborah Fluker, attorney and former Snellville Mayor Kelly Kautz and attorneys Christa Kirk and B.T. Parker.
The other contested judicial races include Superior Court Judge Randy Rich being challenged by Tamela Adkins for his seat, and State Court Judge Shawn Bratton being challenged by Matt Miller for his seat.
Several state legislative races have contested primaries
There are four open legislative races, one of which is open because of a retirement and three of which are open because incumbents decided to run for the 7th Congressional District race.
The Democrtic Party race to replace retiring Sen. Steve Henson in Senate District 41 will feature Gil Freeman, Mohammed Jahangir Hossain, Kim Jackson and Beverly R. Jones, with the winner facing Republican William Park Freeman in November
Meanwhile, the race to replace Sen. Renee Unterman in the Senate District 45 race includes primary contests between Republicans Sammy Baker, Clint Dixon and Noemi Puntier and Democrats Ernie Anaya, Matielyn Jones and Richard Smith.
The Democratic race to replace Sen. Zahra Karinshak in Senate District 48 is between Michelle Au and Josh Uddin, with the winner advancing to face Republican Matt Reeves in November.
And the Democratic Party race to replace state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero in House District 99 will be between Jorge Granados and Marvin Lim. There is no Republican running for the seat so the winner Democrat will win the seat.
Two state representatives, Reps. Dar-shun Kendrick and Timothy Barr, are facing challenges from within their own party on Tuesday. Kendrick is being challenged by Alfred Reynolds in the Democratic Party primary for House District 93, with the winner facing Republican Hubert Owens Jr. in November.
Meanwhile, Barr is being challenged by fellow Republicans Derrick McCollum and Donald Schmidt in the House District 103 race, with the winner facing Democrat Clifton Marshall in November.
Democrats also have contested primaries for three other legislative seats currently held by Republicans.
In the state Senate District 9 race, Democrats Nikki Merritt, Cheryle Renee Moses and Gabe Okoye are vying for the chance to face Republican incumbent state Sen. P.K. Martin in November.
Over in House District 104, Democrats Nakita Hemingway and Andrea Stephenson are vying for the chance to face Republican incumbent Rep. Chuck Efstration in November.
Meanwhile, the House District 106 race features Democrats Emily Leslie and Rebecca Mitchell running for a shot to challenge Republican incumbent Rep. Brett Harrell in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.