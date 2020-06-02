Tax Commissioner Richard Steele announced Tuesday that all Gwinnett County Tag Offices will hold Saturday hours this week and next.
“We’re doing all that we can to help people who still need to complete their tag or title work before the June 15 deadline,” Steele said. “Residents can now check wait times in advance to determine the best time and tag office to visit.”
In addition to normal 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday hours, all five Gwinnett County tag offices will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and next Saturday, June 13.
Visitors can check wait times in advance at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/wait.
Social distancing measures are in place, including touchless payment methods, to ensure customer and associate safety.
For simple tag renewals with no changes from last year, residents can obtain a passing emissions test, if required, and skip the trip by using e-services, kiosks, mail-in or drop box service. Learn more at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.