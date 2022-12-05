From left, Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque, Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and Gwinnett Fire Chief Russell Knick cut the ribbon to officially open the new Fire Station 13 building in Suwanee on Monday morning.
David Pierce Sr., left, talks to Gwinnett County firefighters who are based out of Fire Station 13 in Suwanee after the new station's ribbon cutting on Monday morning. Pierce was the first fire chief for the old Suwanee Volunteer Fire Department, which operated from 1953 until it merged into Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services in 1981.
Gwinnett County and Suwanee officials participated in a ribbon cutting on Monday morning to officially open the new Fire Station 13 facility in Suwanee.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
David Pierce Sr. can still recall the first fire station — if you can call it a fire station — that Suwanee used when it formed its old volunteer fire department in 1953.
It was, in reality, a barn with a dirt floor, although it gets called a garage to make it sound a bit swankier. It was more of a place that a ember of the City Council offered as a spot to park Suwanee's fire engine when it wasn't being used than it was anything remotely resembling modern day fire stations.
And, Pierce — who is now a spry 90 years old — would know all about the structure and the challenges that the Suwanee Volunteer Fire Department had in using it. He was that department's first fire chief after all.
"We had to dig the dirt down to let the tires go in to keep the (engine's hose) reel from hitting the roof," Pierce said. "That's where we kept it for the first few years."
The old Suwanee Volunteer Fire Department is long since gone, having been merged into Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services in 1981, but a fire station has remained in the city since that time.
Pierce got to see a new fire station for Suwanee on Monday morning — that was very different from the old barn — during the ribbon cutting for the new 10,788-square-foot Fire Station 13 building at the corner of Main Street and Suwanee Dam Road.
The $7.8 million special purpose local option sales tax-funded facility replaces the old Fire Station 13, which was turned into StillFire Brewing a few years ago.
"It's so exciting to be here today on this special occasion where we get to celebrate something new," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. "Gwinnett County's population keeps growing with no expectation of that growth to stop anytime soon.
"One of the ways we keep up with that growth is by ensuring we have the people and facilities to continue providing essential services to almost 1 million residents, plus our businesses and visitors. Today, Fire and Emergency Services has more than 1,000 authorized positions and, in 2021, they responded to more than 96,000 calls for assistance, with about 2,300 of those directed to Station 13."
Although the old Fire Station 13 building closed a few years ago, the lack of a building did not stop its crews from during their job.
"While this facility was under construction, our Station 13 personnel continued to deliver excellent service by responding out of stations that are surrounding this area," Gwinnett County Fire Chief Russell Knick said. "Our crews moved in last Thursday and I know they're excited to have a new home base."
In 2021, Fire Station 13's crews responded to 2,322 calls. They serve 29,330 residents and are assigned to protect a 25.03-square-mile area.
Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette said the city was glad to have Fire Station 13's crew back together under one roof in the heart of the city again. He recalled how there have now been at least four places over the decades that have served as a home for a fire truck to serve the city of Suwanee.
He used the trucks as a metaphor for Fire Station 13.
"Today, we're opening this new facility and we're bringing this truck back to Suwanee," Burnette said. "Thank you, everyone for making this happen. Firefighters and paramedics, I hope you enjoy your new home. Station 13, welcome home."
The new fire station occupies two acres of land, has three drive-thru apparatus bays for fire engines and ambulances, and it has 2,550-feet of attack and supply hose line on its fire engines.
It also has bunk rooms for the firefighter-paramedics who work at the station, as well as a common area to relax and watch TV, a work out room, a kitchen to prepare meals in and an outdoor grilling area.
Pierce marveled at facility as he took a tour after the ribbon cutting with his family, including his son, David Pierce Jr., who also served in the Suwanee Volunteer Fire Department and was part of the department when it merged into Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services in the early 1980s.
"It's wonderful, it's just great," the elder Pierce said. "I was scared we were going to lose it when StillFire bought the (old facility) ... We couldn't have handled this in 1953. It's so advanced."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
