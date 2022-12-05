David Pierce Sr. can still recall the first fire station — if you can call it a fire station — that Suwanee used when it formed its old volunteer fire department in 1953.

It was, in reality, a barn with a dirt floor, although it gets called a garage to make it sound a bit swankier. It was more of a place that a ember of the City Council offered as a spot to park Suwanee's fire engine when it wasn't being used than it was anything remotely resembling modern day fire stations.