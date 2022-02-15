Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tracie Cason announced a bipartisan list of supporters who are backing her re-election campaign this week.
Cason, who was first elected to the bench in 2018, is set to appear for re-election on the May 24 ballot. Nonpartisan elections, such as those for judicial seats, are held in conjunction with the state's primary election.
The list of officials who are backing Cason includes Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside; state Reps. Chuck Efstration, Marvin Lim, Pedro Marin, Dewey McLain and Bonnie Rich; Norcross City Council members Arlene Beckles and Andrew Hixson; Peachtree Corners City Council members Weare Gratwick and Joe Sawyer; former state Rep. Melvin Everson; former Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez; Poplar Hill Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Avery Headd; Bill Dodd; and Thomas Livsey, who is often referred to as the “unofficial mayor" of the Promised Land Community in south Gwinnett.
“Tracie Cason is an excellent Gwinnett County Superior Court judge," Beckles said. "She brings honesty, devotion and fairness to this community and ensures that all have an opportunity to be heard and to receive fair and impartial justice, and that is the reason, I wholeheartedly endorse Tracie for re-election.”
Efstration said, “Tracie Cason has been a strong Superior Court Judge, working to protect our communities, and I am pleased to endorse her for Gwinnett County Superior Court.”
And, Marin said, “I am happy to endorse Tracie Cason for reelection as Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge because she has been a fair and impartial judge devoted to our community. She works every day to protect everyone in Gwinnett County, regardless of their race or nationality.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.