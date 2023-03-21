The Sugarloaf Parkway underpass at Interstate 85 is seen in this image from Google Street View. County commissioners agreed on Tuesday to partner with the Sugarloaf Community Improvement District to upgrade the lighting on the underpass.
The Sugarloaf Parkway underpass at Interstate 85 is set to undergo some lighting upgrades to replace a lighting system that has been in place since the final years of the 20th Century.
Gwinnett County commissioners vote to partner with the Sugarloaf Community Improvement District on the $195,000 lighting project. The county will contribute the lion’s share of the funding, $165,000 to be exact, while the CID will contribute the remaining $30,000.
The new energy-efficient lighting system will replace a system that is more than a quarter of a century old.
“The current incandescent lighting under the Sugarloaf Parkway underpass at I-85 was installed in 1997, when the interchange was constructed,” Gwinnett County Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said.
“Since then, the industry standard has become energy efficient LED lighting and is a requirement by federal and state DOT for new projects. Last year, Sugarloaf CID and our transportation staff began evaluating options to update the lighting situation for this interchange — to provide increased visibility for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians — to convert to LED fixtures.”
Money from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax will be used to cover the county’s portion. The county will manage the upgrade project.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
