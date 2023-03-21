Sugarloaf underpass at I-85

The Sugarloaf Parkway underpass at Interstate 85 is seen in this image from Google Street View. County commissioners agreed on Tuesday to partner with the Sugarloaf Community Improvement District to upgrade the lighting on the underpass.

 Photo: Google Street View

The Sugarloaf Parkway underpass at Interstate 85 is set to undergo some lighting upgrades to replace a lighting system that has been in place since the final years of the 20th Century.

Gwinnett County commissioners vote to partner with the Sugarloaf Community Improvement District on the $195,000 lighting project. The county will contribute the lion’s share of the funding, $165,000 to be exact, while the CID will contribute the remaining $30,000.

