Two Gwinnett County Public School students have been elected to represent Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) on the state level.
Peachtree Ridge High School student David Lee will serve as first vice president and Archer High School student Joshua Garcia-Barreto will serve as secretary for the 2020-21 school year.
The requirements to be on the Georgia FCCLA state council is sizable. Candidates must complete one family and consumer sciences course, be an affiliated member for one year, show contributions to the organization — whether it be on the local, state or national level — and show leadership qualities.
”I feel extremely humbled to be selected on the state executive council,” Lee said. “To be honest, it felt a little scary at first to face the tall responsibilities that come with serving my state, but the warm committee leaves room for officers to grow and improve as leaders. I also feel very lucky to be able to experience an opportunity like this and surround myself with individuals that I can proudly say I look up to.”Serving on the state executive council will allow Lee and Garcia-Barreto to impact the organization’s members by investing in local FCCLA chapters and by acting as models for members across the state to look up to.
“I (feel) honored!” Garcia-Barreto said. “Becoming an FCCLA officer has allowed me to step out of my comfort zone. I went from being a shy person to someone who is on stage speaking to hundreds of thousands of people. FCCLA has also helped me prepare for my future. I am excited where this year is going to take me.”
Garcia-Barreto said FCCLA is the only school organization that focuses on family and is a Career and Technical Student Organization. Georgia FCCLA, he said, is also the largest delegation in the United States with over 30,000 members.
This year Georgia FCCLA is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Georgia was the second state in the nation to affiliate.
”Though this is not an easy job by any stretch, I can’t wait to serve, but, more importantly, learn from holding the position as GA FCCLA’s First Vice-President,” Lee said. “It is truly the ‘Ultimate Leadership Experience.’”
