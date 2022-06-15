Gwinnett County Farm Bureau President John Archer congratulates Zihan Zhao for being named the winner of the Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest. Zhao was also selected as the GFB 3rd District winner and the Gwinnett County winner.
This drawing earned Gwinnett County student Zihan Zhao the top prize in the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest.
Photo: Georgia Farm Bureau
Gwinnett County student Zihan Zhao is the state winner of the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest, officials recently announced.
A rising senior at SKA Academy Art and Design in Duluth, Zhao received $250 for winning the top state award and $100 for being the top winner from GFB’s 3rd District, which includes 14 counties in the Metro Atlanta area.
She is the daughter of Roger Zhao. San Teh is the teacher at SKA who encouraged Zhao to enter the contest.
“Georgia Farm Bureau’s High School Art Contest encourages students to explore agriculture and then create a piece of art inspired by what they learned,” GFB President Tom McCall said. “Students who might not otherwise think about agriculture learn about the variety of crops and livestock Georgia farmers raise as they create their drawings.”
The 61 county Farm Bureaus across the state that held local contests submitted their top winners to GFB from which 10 district winners were chosen based on artistic merit and how well the artwork represented Georgia agriculture.
The 10 district winners’ drawings were posted on the GFB Facebook page the first week of May to give Georgia’s agricultural community a chance to select the state winner and one runner-up. The drawing with the most likes on the GFB Facebook page won the contest and drawings with the second most votes was named runner-up.
The contest, sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau, was open to any Georgia high school student in grades 9-12.
Gwinnett County Farm Bureau coordinated the contest locally.
“We’re so proud of Zihan for being the state and district winner in the Georgia Farm Bureau Art Contest,” Gwinnett County Farm Bureau President John Archer said. “On behalf of Gwinnett County Farm Bureau, I would like to thank the students and teachers who participated in our art contest.”
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. As a membership-driven, nongovernmental organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia crops.
