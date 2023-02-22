Sasha Tarassenko, a senior at Paul Duke STEM High School, is one of only three students to win this year’s 2022-23 concerto competition with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Tarassenko, one of the 114 students who make up the symphony’s youth ensemble, will have the opportunity to perform a solo flute concerto next season.
“Sasha is incredibly disciplined in her practice, passionate about performing, and has a musical maturity that I haven’t experienced in my eight years of teaching high school band,” said Gary Garvin, band director at Paul Duke STEM High School. “She was already an outstanding flute player as a ninth-grader but the consistency and development of her musicianship over the past four years has been inspiring. She has worked very hard to play the way that she does, and it is a real treat to hear her.”
The Atlanta Youth Symphony Orchestra is under the direction of Resident Conductor and Music Director Jerry Hou.
Since its creation in 1974, ASYO features Atlanta’s young instrumentalists. Each May, about 300 middle to high school students go through one or more auditions for places in the ASYO.
Anh Ho, a percussionist at Collins Hill High School, earned honorable mention.
Applications for the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra’s 2023-24 season are now open. Applications and auditions are open to rising eighth to 12th grade musicians who play orchestral string, woodwind, brass, and percussion, including piano and harp.
