Sasha Tarassenko, a senior at Paul Duke STEM High School, is one of only three students to win this year’s 2022-23 concerto competition with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Tarassenko, one of the 114 students who make up the symphony’s youth ensemble, will have the opportunity to perform a solo flute concerto next season.

