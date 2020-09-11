Brookwood High School student Ashkan Jiwani was recently selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
According to a press release from the organization, the society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” National Society of High School Scholars President James W. Lewis said. “We aim to help students like Ashkan build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.