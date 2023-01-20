Jean Yu, a senior at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, has been named a 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholar by the Society for Science.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search recognizes and empowers the nation’s most promising young scientists who are generating innovative solutions to solve significant global challenges through rigorous research and discoveries. Yu is the only Gwinnett County Public Schools student to be recognized — and is one of only 300 worldwide to earn the honor.