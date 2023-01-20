Jean Yu, a senior at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, has been named a 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholar by the Society for Science.
The Regeneron Science Talent Search recognizes and empowers the nation’s most promising young scientists who are generating innovative solutions to solve significant global challenges through rigorous research and discoveries. Yu is the only Gwinnett County Public Schools student to be recognized — and is one of only 300 worldwide to earn the honor.
“I am so excited to have the opportunity to join this unmatched community of young science scholars,” Yu said. “I am especially grateful for those who have helped and supported me along the way – my family, teachers, and mentors.
"As a Regeneron STS scholar, I embrace my responsibility to give back – to inspire and encourage the next generation, as well as engage existing generations, with STEM and significant global issues which call for diverse and collaborative minds.
"To me, being a Regeneron STS scholar means being a representative for science and continuing to pursue my passion for research, while also inspiring others, in order to make the world a better place.”
Yu, who was selected from an applicant pool of 1,949 students from 627 high schools across 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and four other countries, will be awarded $2,000 and her school will also receive $2,000.
Patricia Caldwell, Yu's former AP Chemistry teacher and mentor, said she is not surprised by the honor.
Jean is curious and is always extending her learning outside the classroom and textbooks," Caldwell said. "This is evident through her work in extracurricular programs affiliated with the school (GSMST's Science Olympiad program and ECOS club) and in programs not affiliated with the school ranging from youth orchestras to Mindful Companions, a nonprofit that she founded.
"Throughout her high school career, Jean has demonstrated that she has the potential to recognize challenges and develop and evaluate potential solutions.”
Yu said GSMST’s culture and environment fuels her passion.
“GSMST has created so many opportunities for me to engage with STEM and research,” she said. “The enriching and challenging curriculum has allowed me to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for subjects ranging from engineering to the natural and social sciences.
"One of the things that makes our school unique is that we as students are required to have internships in our junior and senior year. I am especially grateful for Ms. Caldwell, who has been the most positive influence on my scientific endeavors.
"Since I was a freshman in Science Olympiad, she has mentored me and helped to foster my passion for science. Taking AP Chemistry as a junior was probably the best choice I ever made. Because of Ms. Caldwell’s dedication and tireless work to ensure we received the best learning experience, not only was I able to dive deeper into the fundamental concepts of chemistry, but I also learned what every scientist must learn – how to ask your own questions, come up with your own ideas, and seek your own answers.”
