Gwinnett County deputies with the Sheriff's Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit have arrested a man wanted on obscene internet contact with a child and other crimes against children-related charges.
The Sheriff's Office announced the TRACE Unite arrested Lawrenceville resident Richmond Totimeh, 26, on July 6. Deputies did not release details of the case against Totimeh, but they did say he faces use of a computer service to seduce a child, obscene internet contact with a child and criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation by sodomy charges.
"We encourage parents, guardians, and family members to monitor their children's internet usage. Social media, dating apps, and chat rooms are platforms for vulnerable individuals to be targeted," Sr. Deputy Carlton Releford said.
Totimeh continues to be held in the Gwinnett County jail as of Wednesday.
Anyone who has been a victim of internet crimes against children, or knows someone who has been a victim, is asked to call the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office TRACE Tip Line at 770-619-6655.
