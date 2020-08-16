The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first Virtual Career Expo on Aug. 29.
Job candidates are asked to pre-register for the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at www.gwinnettsheriffjobs.com.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to our recruiters via video conferencing to discuss their qualifications, learn about our hiring process, and hear about current job opportunities. Pre-registered attendees can also participate in a virtual hiring orientation, interview, facility tour and being introduced to staff at the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said interested candidates should do the following:
♦ Complete a job application before the event by visiting www.gwinnettsheriffjobs.com
♦ Ensure their electronic device features a camera and audio capabilities
♦ Prepare a resume
♦ Research the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office
♦ Practice interview skills
♦ Dress professionally
♦ Choose a distraction-free environment to attend the virtual event
♦ Make a great first impression
Interested candidates can contact the Professional Standards Unit with any questions at 770-822-3825 or by email at gcsorecruiter@gwinnettcounty.com.
