Sgt. Stanley Wilson had just begun his retirement from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
He'd been with the office for 25 years, starting in 1996 and ending with his retirement in January. He was 70 when he retired, but he didn't get to enjoy retirement for long.
The Sheriffs Office confirmed that Wilson died on Monday from COVID-19-related complications.
"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues as we all mourn his passing," the office said in a statement. "We extend our utmost gratitude to Stanley for his 25 years of outstanding service, and his commitment to the community."
Sheriff's Office officials said Wilson is survived by his daughters Teresa, Stephanie and Amanda.
