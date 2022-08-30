The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is asking county leaders to create additional deputy and civilian employee positions for the office in 2023.
Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater told the county’s budget Citizens Review Team that the office would like to add 18 new sworn personnel and 13 civilian support personnel positions through the county’s 2023 budget.
“We’re requesting (the positions) to support the daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office,” Atwater told the review team.
The sworn personnel positions include two deputies for the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Security Section, two more deputies for the Mental Health Section, four deputies for the civil process section, two deputies for the training section, six deputies for the special investigations section and two deputies for the professional standards section.
In some cases, such as the additional deputies for the GJAC Security Section, the request is in response to a change that was made outside of the Sheriff’s Office.
The two GJAC security positions, for example, are being requested because of the addition of a 7th Gwinnett County State Court judge who will begin work in January. Meanwhile, the additional deputies for the Mental Health Section are being requested to comply with Georgia’s new mental health reforms that the General Assembly passed into law earlier this year.
Other positions, such as the four deputies for the Civil Process Section, are being requested because of an increase of workload for the Sheriff’s Office.
“We’ve seen an increase in civil papers that need to be served, but we’ve also seen a 48% increase in requested evictions ... after effects of the pandemic,” Atwater said as he explained the Civil Process Section request.
The civilian support personnel positions include five Facilities Management Section employees, two Technical Services Section employees, two Special Investigations Section employees and four Administrative Support Section employees.
Atwater said the Sheriff’s Office is currently using deputies to perform the duties of some of the requested Facilities Management Section positions, and bringing in civilians to do those jobs will free up the deputies to do other work.
“These are sworn deputies, I need to be able to put them in other positions and other places,” Atwater said.
The total requested 2023 department budget for the Sheriff’s Office is $146.1 million, with $3.5 million of that being for the requested 31 additional positions.
