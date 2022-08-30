Gwinnett Sheriff's Office patrol cars (copy)

The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office is asking for 18 new deputy positions and 13 civilian new employee positions to be included in the county’s 2023 budget.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is asking county leaders to create additional deputy and civilian employee positions for the office in 2023.

Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater told the county’s budget Citizens Review Team that the office would like to add 18 new sworn personnel and 13 civilian support personnel positions through the county’s 2023 budget.

