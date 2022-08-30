Gwinnett Chief Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater presents the office's business plan and budget requests to a 2023 budget Citizens Review Team at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Monday.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is planning to offer one new amenity to inmates in the county jail in an effort to cover the cost of keeping track of nonviolent offenders who are out on bond.
If that sounds a bit confusing, here it is in a nutshell: Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater unveiled two programs the Sheriff's Office wants to initiate during a business plan presentation to the county's 2023 Budget Citizens Review Team on Monday.
In one of the programs Atwater highlighted, the sheriff's office would begin providing tablets with educational and entertainment options on them to jail inmates. The inmates would have to pay out of their inmate accounts to use the entertainment options on the tablets and those proceeds to cover the costs of the other program, which is a pre-trial program where nonviolent offenders would wear ankle monitors while out on bond.
Presentations to the team are chances to not only make budget requests, but to also highlight programs county departments have launched or plan to launch.
"The tablets, we think, are going to bring value to the inmate residents that are inside the (county jail) where they can take advantage of their education pieces, entertainment and those things," Atwater told the Daily Post after the presentation. "It will also help with communicating with their families.
"Now, the entertainment piece is a fee and so we will incur some revenue from it, and with that revenue, we worked out with the county to pay for GPS (ankle monitors), the pre-trial solution piece."
The ankle monitors seem to be the ultimate endgame in this set up. They are being seen as a way to let people who committed nonviolent offenses leave the jail on bond.
"As a direct supervision facility, we are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to maintain control and safety within our jail," Atwater told the review team.
The monitors would have GPS trackers in them and give the Sheriff's Office and judges a way to make sure the suspect does attend court-ordered counseling or mental health treatment or evaluations because it would track the time and location.
It would also give officials a way to make sure a suspect in a crime does not leave the area while they are out on bond.
The sheriff's office would provide the ankle monitors to the released inmates for free.
But, there is a cost to the Sheriff's Office to use the monitors, and that is where the revenue from the tablets come in.
"It's $7 a day (for the GPS tracking)," Atwater told the Daily Post. "If the piece of equipment itself get's damaged we may have to repair it, but who has the money to pay for that, right? So, that is how those two (programs) correlate."
Inmates would be able to use the tablets for educational purposes, such as working on their GEDs or accessing the law library, or for entertainment purposes, such as playing games, listening to music or watching movies. They would also be able to use the tablets to stay in touch with their families, to request medical attention or to participate in mental health sessions.
"Studies have shown that, with these types of enhanced technologies, inmates become more involved in rehabilitation programming," Atwater told the Citizens Review Team.
Atwater said there would be limits on which inmates could use the tablets, however. For starters, any inmate who is under a judge's orders to not have contact with someone outside the jail would not be allowed to access a tablet. Any inmate who has a history of behavior issues would also not be allowed to have a tablet.
If an inmate who has a tablet misbehaves in any way, such as getting into a fight with another inmate and a member of the jail staff, their tablet could be taken away.
"The ultimate goal is to allow every able inmate to be issued a tablet," Atwater told the Daily Post. "However, there may be some inmate residents that, because of their behavior classification and security level, they may not get it.
"And, periodically, they may get them taken away and then get them re-issued (if they commit) no discipline infractions."
And, inmates would not be allowed to access inappropriate materials via their tablet either.
"These tablets will have the ability for supervisors to kind of monitor what is being (viewed), the content on the tablets," Atwater said. "We would have the ability to shut one tablet down or all of the tablets down with the push of a button (in) real time."
