Thanksgiving is a day filled with traditions for families.
It could be the family gathering for the annual Thanksgiving meal, or it could be everyone gathering around the TV to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It could even be going to a shelter to help feed the homeless.
One Thanksgiving Day tradition that scores of Gwinnett County families are expected to show up for is the lighting of the county’s Christmas tree at the historic courthouse on the Lawrenceville Square.
“We have a lot of people come back year after year,” Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation Manager Tina Pangle said. “It’s become their holiday tradition, which is great. I see some of the same people saying, ‘Hey, we’re back! Look, this is my grandbaby.’
“It’s really neat. We have some people who have been doing it for 20 years and it’s just their family tradition.”
This year will mark the 35th annual tree lighting celebration on the square, with the festivities set to take place from 5:30 until 8 p.m.
The tree lighting itself, which is the main event, will happen after Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive a the courthouse. The arrival is expected to happen around 6:15 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will set the lighting of the tree in motion, with help from FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Randy Travis, from the turret of the courthouse clocktower.
The inclusion of Mrs. Claus is big deal for organizers this year because it has been a few years since she participated in the festivities. Her last appearance at the tree lighting was in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The one thing we hated was, the last couple of years, we didn’t have Mrs. Claus, but now we do,” Pangle said.
The event is expected to include a performance by the Class Act band, as well as photos with Santa Claus, voting in a gingerbread house contest, tours of decorations in the historic courthouse, some vendors, s’mores and hot chocolate and cider.
The 34-foot Norway Spruce was brought to the square from north Carolina earlier this month and county crews spent last week and the early part of this week decorating the tree and the courthouse grounds in preparation of the lighting event.
Although this will mark the second time since the pandemic began that a full tree lighting event has been held at the historic courthouse, Pangle expects to see bigger crowds this year.
“I’m thinking we may more (attendees) than we did last year,” she said. “There were a lot last year, but I think people are really starting to come out more. We’re seeing it a lot more at our events, a lot of people showing up.”
Pangle estimated that about 1,000 people attended the tree lighting last year. Ideally, she’d like to double that attendance figure.
“I’d love to see 2,000 (attendees this year),” Pangle said. “Back in 2016, I’d say we probably had close to 2,000 and then it started tapering off a little bit, the pandemic hit hard and then we’ve gradually increased I think.”
This year will mark the second consecutive year that a gingerbread house contest will be held in conjunction with the tree lighting. Participants who signed up in advance will decorate their gingerbread houses and bring them to the courthouse to be displayed in the ballroom on the second floor of the courthouse.
People who attend the tree lighting will be able to check out each gingerbread house during the event and vote for heir favorite display.
There were about six gingerbread houses entered in the contest. The number of entries was already higher than that a week ago.
“I think, this year, the gingerbread house contest is going to be a lot bigger than it has in the past,” Pangle said. “We’ve already had a lot of people submitting entry forms into the contest, so that will be something new and exciting to be on the lookout for.”
